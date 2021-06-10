ECB Recap Unchanged too early to discuss exiting PEPP

June 10, 2021 3:10 PM
6 views
Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes

The ECB left rates unchanged at 0%, as expected.  In addition, the central bank said that they would continue to purchase bonds under the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program at a “significantly higher pace”.  During the press conference that followed, ECB President Christine Lagarde said that the decision to keep that wording was unanimous.  As we discussed in the ECB Preview, the big question heading into the ECB meeting would be whether members would discuss lowering bond purchases back to pre-March levels. Christine Lagarde said that it was “premature” and “too early” for the discussion and it “will come in due time”.  That doesn’t sound like they will be lowering bond purchases any time soon!

Your guide to the ECB!

In addition to the bond buying discussion, the ECB released its quarterly forecasts.  Members revised GDP to 4.6% for 2021 from 4.0% in March and 4.7% in 2022 from 4.1% in March.  In addition, 2021 inflation was revised to 1.9% from 1.5% in March and for 2022, it was revised to 1.5% from 1.2%. They said that although bottlenecks could pose near term headwinds (inflation), the recovery will be buoyed by stronger domestic demand.  Interestingly, they kicked the meeting off by saying that the ECB will be monitoring the exchange rate in their inflation outlook. 

News of more bond buying and “kicking the can down the road” would have one think EUR/USD would head lower.  Combine that with a stronger than expected US CPI, and EUR/USD should be falling through the floor.  However, following the ECB and the CPI, EUR/USD is near unchanged on the day after a 50-pip dip was quickly bought into.  Over the course of the last month, the pair has been confined to roughly a 200-pip range between 1.2050 and 1.2250.  A breakout of either side of the range will determine the next direction for EUR/USD.

Chart analysis of EUR/USD. Published in June 2021 by FOREX.com

Source:  Tradingview, FOREX.com

On a daily timeframe, although EUR/USD has broken underneath the bearish wedge formation, it has been trending sideways in a symmetrical triangle pattern and is nearing the apex.  Expectations are for price to breakout in the same direction as the prior tend, which would be higher.  Resistance is at yesterday’s high and the top downward sloping trendline of the triangle near 1.2218.  Above there, resistance is at the May 26th highs near 1.2267, ahead of horizontal resistance and the bottom upward sloping trendline of the bearish wedge at 1.2350.  Support is at the bottom upward sloping trendline of the triangle near 1.2130, ahead of horizontal support at 1.2104.  Below there, EUR/USD can fall to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the March 31st lows to the May 26th highs near 1.2048.

Chart analysis shows EUR/USD daily. Published in June 2021 by FOREX.com

Source:  Tradingview, FOREX.com

After high anticipation of possible fireworks from the ECB meeting today, it turned out to be dud. The ECB has “kicked the can down the road”, as it’s premature and too soon to discuss tapering.  The next ECB meeting isn’t until July 22nd.   The question traders should be asking now is the same one we were asking heading into this meeting: “If inflation continues trending higher over the next 6 weeks, will the ECB consider lowering bond purchases back to pre-March levels?” After today’s meeting, Christine Lagarde seems to be hinting that the answer will be “No”.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: EUR Forex ECB Trade Ideas

Latest market news

USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Looking toppy nearing range highs, await China data
Today 01:26 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: Hammered as US supercore inflation comes in super-hot
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Dollar rallies on mixed inflation data, anticipating another rate rise
Yesterday 05:39 PM
EUR/USD analysis: US CPI provides dollar fresh impetus – for now
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :Stocks muted after hotter than expected inflation data
Yesterday 01:31 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 12, 2023
Yesterday 12:48 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest EUR articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold grinds higher ahead of key inflation reports
By:
David Scutt
August 31, 2023 02:19 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD: upside potential as economic expectations converge
    By:
    David Scutt
    August 29, 2023 03:35 AM
      EUR/USD: positioning for a peak in US bond yields
      By:
      David Scutt
      August 24, 2023 04:32 AM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        European Open: EUR/USD consolidates ahead of German IFO report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 27, 2023 04:43 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.