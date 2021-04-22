ECB stays the course but Services PMIs should be watched later

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
April 22, 2021 2:34 PM
5 views
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

ECB left the Deposit Interest Rate unchanged at -0.5% today, as expected.  In addition, the central bank will continue to buy bonds at a significantly faster pace this quarter under the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP).  The ECB has the authority to purchase up to 1.85 trillion Euros through March 2022.  However, “significantly faster pace” is an objective term.  During the first quarter of 2021, the ECB bought roughly 10 billion Euros of bonds per month.  “Significantly faster pace” thus far in Q2 meant buying 15-20 billion Euros per month. 

Everything you need to know about the ECB

Christine Lagarde indicated that the ECB is still concerned about the coronavirus and its variants, as well as, the slow rollout of the vaccines. The ECB will continue to be accommodative, as any tapering of bond purchases will be “data dependent”.   She also expressed a sense of urgency to pass the 750 billion Euro Recovery Fund.  It was expected to be passed by the end of April, however with 9 holdouts, this may be wishful thinking.

However, though incoming data suggests there may have been a contraction in Q1, committee members expect a resumption of growth in Q2.  Inflation may also increase in the coming months, though it be volatile.   President Lagarde pointed to the services sector, noting that although the Services PMI is in contraction territory 49.6, there is evidence that it is “bottoming”.  Manufacturing and services flash PMIs will be released later today.  The expectation for the Eurozone Services flash PMI is only 49.1.  A surprise to the upside may cause the Euro to bounce.

On Tuesday, EUR/USD had retraced to just beneath the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs of January 6th highs to the March 31st lows, near 1.2080.  Price drifted sideways into today’s ECB meeting.  However, during the press conference,  Christine Lagarde made a comment that “Europe and the Fed are not on the same page”.  (But how could they be?  The US Federal government has pushed out nearly $6 trillion in aid since the beginning of the pandemic.  The EU can’t even get it together to pass a 750 billion Euro package.) EUR/USD began moving lower on this comment.

Market chart EUR/USD. Published in April 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

On a 240-minute timeframe, price moved from 1.2070 down to 1.2010.  Key horizontal and psychological support arrive at 1.2000.  Bulls will be looking to buy near here and bring EUR/USD higher.  If price does break lower, it can fall to horizontal support near 1.1942.  The 200 Day Moving Average is the next support level at 1.1917.  Resistance above is at the confluence between the April 20th highs and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level previously mentioned in the 1.2080/1.2100 area.  Bears will be looking to short here and target the 1.1705 lows on March 31st.   The next resistance level isn’t until the February 25th highs of 1.2243. 

Chart analysis of EUR to USD. Published in March 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

To sum up, April’s ECB meeting set the table for the June meeting.  With the situation regarding the coronavirus and vaccines like that of March, Christine Lagarde kicked the can down the tightrope until June.  Her comment comparing the ECB to the Fed caused the EUR/USD to sell-off, but that shouldn’t have been new information.  Watch the data moving forward, especially services data.  Stronger services data may indicate the possibility of a taper “discussion” among ECB members in June.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.



Related tags: EUR Forex ECB Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 outlook: Stocks extend losses ahead of FOMC minutes
Today 01:07 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Sentiment sours ahead of FOMC minutes
Today 12:42 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:14 PM
GBP/USD, DAX outlook: Two trades to watch
Today 07:30 AM
FTSE 100 Analysis: Index tests 7-week lows on hot inflation
Today 07:24 AM
What is currency risk and how can you protect your portfolio?
Today 07:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest EUR articles

Graphic of trading data chart
European Open: EUR/USD consolidates ahead of German IFO report
By:
Matt Simpson
March 27, 2023 04:43 AM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    EUR/USD: Rally potential after hot Spanish and French CPI readings
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 28, 2023 01:46 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      European Open: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP in focus for eurozone CPI
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 23, 2023 05:03 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        Fiat Money: What is a Fiat Currency?
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        February 17, 2023 04:05 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.