Equity Briefing Dixons Carphone Stagecoach and Bed Bath and Beyond

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 30, 2021 3:13 AM
2 views
Close-up of stock market board
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Dixons Carphone

Dixons Carphone will release full-year results covering the 12 months to the end of April this morning.

Dixons Carphone has already revealed that like-for-like sales of electricals jumped 14% in the 51 weeks to April 24. The company has been able to capitalise on the increased demand for tech at home during the pandemic thanks to its strong online offering, with digital sales having grown by triple-digit figures. That helped cushion the sales lost from its stores having to be closed during lockdown and a severe drop in revenue and earnings from its mobile division.

The company said adjusted pretax profit should come in around £151.0 million, down from £166.0 million the year before. Importantly, that is after the £73.0 million of furlough money received from the UK government is repaid. Analysts are expecting adjusted pretax profit to fall to £145.6 million. However, they are also expecting the company to turn to a reported pretax profit of around £109.1 million compared to the £140.0 million loss booked the year before.

Investors will also be closely watching for news on the dividend after payouts were suspended to preserve cash when the pandemic erupted, although it is unclear whether they will return whilst it is restructuring its business considering it plans to book around £130 million in exceptional costs over the year to account for closing down stores.

Stagecoach

Stagecoach, the largest bus operator in Britain, will release full-year results this morning, covering the year to the start of May 2021.

Travel was limited during the year as people stayed at home during lockdowns, although Stagecoach services continued to operate to ensure people could make essential trips. Stagecoach has said it expects to report positive Ebitda for the full-year and will avoid ‘significant operating losses’.

Still, analysts are expecting annual revenue to fall to £912.3 million from £1.41 billion the year before, with its performance largely held up by London where demand for buses has held up better, and for Stagecoach to turn to an adjusted pretax loss of £1.3 million from a £90.9 million profit. On a reported basis, pretax profit is expected to drop to just £6 million from £40.6 million.

Stagecoach has said it will take ‘some time’ for demand for its regional bus services to recover to pre-pandemic levels, noting that people are preferring to use cars to avoid other people with traffic.

But it thinks demand for public transport will eventually rebound and that there is a positive long-term outlook for buses in the UK. This will also ultimately mean that it will take a while for profitability to improve.  Sales for regional buses was running at around 46% of pre-pandemic levels in March but Stagecoach believes that can rise to 60% based on how ticket sales rebounded when lockdown was eased last year, so watch this number closely this morning.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) will release first-quarter results before US markets open later today.

BBBY has just completed the first phase of a three-year transformation plan and said it was looking to ‘start fresh’ in the new financial year after sharpening its size and scale, refining its portfolio of products, and strengthening its financial position. Last year, over 140 stores closed, it divested several non-core brands and it slashed over $1 billion off its debt pile.

Its quarterly results will be flattered by the weak comparatives from the year before when the pandemic erupted. It has already said that net sales should be around 40% higher year-on-year, suggesting a figure of around $1.83 billion compared to $1.30 billion the year before.

BBBY has said its margin should steadily improve this year and come in around 34% in the first quarter, delivering Ebitda of between $80 million to $90 million. Analysts expect BBBY will turn to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.08 from a $1.96 loss the year before, while reported EPS of $0.05 would compare to an $2.44 loss.

Investors will also want to see BBBY at least reaffirm its guidance for the full-year. The company is currently aiming to deliver $8.0 billion to $8.2 billion in sales and adjusted Ebitda of $500 million to $525 million.

How to trade top stocks

You can trade a variety of stocks with Forex.com by following these four steps:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade 

Related tags: Equities Stocks earnings

Latest market news

Indices bounce back amidst signs that inflation is sticky
April 28, 2023 06:50 PM
The Week Ahead: RBA, ECB and Fed meetings in focus
April 28, 2023 05:42 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks slip on sticky inflation & AMZN warns on cloud growth
April 28, 2023 12:55 PM
Dollar Outlook: Greenback rebounds on BoJ ahead of key events – Forex Friday
April 28, 2023 12:02 PM
Social trading: what is it and how does it work?
April 28, 2023 08:30 AM
EUR/USD forecast, USD/JPY forecast: Two trades to watch
April 28, 2023 07:39 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Equities articles

Electric vehicle charging
Maserati IPO: everything you need to know about Maserati
By:
Rebecca Cattlin
April 27, 2023 09:00 AM
    An office of traders with multiple trading screens
    Earnings This Week: Big Tech, pharmaceuticals, oil giants and UK banks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    April 21, 2023 03:10 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      April 21, 2023 12:10 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Where next for MSFT stock ahead of Q3 earnings?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        April 21, 2023 08:58 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.