EUR/USD: upside potential as economic expectations converge

David Scutt 125
By:  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 5:35 AM
2 views
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
David Scutt 125
By:  ,  Market Analyst

A lot has been thrown at the EUR/USD recently – a resurgent USD, spluttering growth in China, its major export market, along with diminishing risks of further rate hikes from the ECB, just to name a few. Yet, despite those headwinds, the pair is holding up alright.

With so much bullish sentiment out there towards the near-term US dollar outlook, at a time when the pair is sitting at the intersection of major support levels, there’s grounds for a potential bounce in EUR/USD or perhaps something even more.

US economic data has impressed recently

One of the drivers behind the recent USD resurgence has been the outperformance of the US economy relative to other parts of the world, at least when it comes to expectations.

The chart below shows Citigroup’s Economic Surprise Index for the USD, displayed in black, against the EUR in blue. The index represents the sum of the difference between actual economic data relative to the median economist forecast. When above 0, the data is typically topping expectations. A score below 0 indicates the data is undershooting forecasts. The further away from 0, the greater the magnitude of the beats or misses.

Just last month, Citi’s USD reading topped +80. In contrast, EUR was sitting close to -150. Given the vastly divergent indicators on the trajectory for economic growth, it’s little wonder EUR/USD dropped around five big figures in the space of a few weeks.

Refinitiv

Converging growth outlooks may support EUR/USD

But as the arrows on the chart indicate, positive data surprises in the States are becoming less frequent while data misses in Europe look to be slowly turning around, suggesting a continued convergence in the relative growth outlooks could lead to renewed upside for EUR/USD.

Looking at the daily chart, EUR/USD sits at the intersection of numerous levels -- the 200-day SMA, the uptrend from March and horizontal support at 1.0800 which has also acted as resistance dating back several years. This support zone offers protection for traders looking for a bounce in EUR/USD. A stop-loss order below last week’s low of 1.0770 should help limit losses should the trade thesis be incorrect. On the topside, the pair has done some work around 1.1000 in the past with a break of that level beckoning a potential move back to a more meaningful resistance located above 1.1065.

EURUSD Daily. Trading View.

 

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: FX EUR USD European economy

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 is on track for its worst month this year (NVDA)
Today 02:52 AM
Gold: make-or-break week for USD as short-dated yields test fresh highs
Today 12:16 AM
AUD/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CNH analysis: Asian Open – 29/08/2023
Yesterday 10:24 PM
USDBRL should reflect data on the American economy, Brazilian GDP, ministerial reform and Chinese PMI
Yesterday 08:14 PM
Stocks rally ahead of key jobs and inflation data
Yesterday 08:02 PM
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY Remain on Intervention Watch
Yesterday 02:19 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest FX articles

Downtrend arrow
AUD/USD: Powell positioning provides fuel for a bounce
By:
David Scutt
August 25, 2023 02:17 AM
    EUR/USD: positioning for a peak in US bond yields
    By:
    David Scutt
    August 24, 2023 04:32 AM
      japan_06
      USD/JPY: economic divergence to drive renewed downside?
      By:
      David Scutt
      August 24, 2023 12:14 AM
        Gold nuggets
        European Open: Gold bugs eye a break above $2000
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 11, 2023 04:15 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.