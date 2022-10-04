European Open: AUD weakest major post-RBA, FTSE set to bounce?

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 4, 2022 7:36 AM
53 views
Close-up of Union Jack flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 242.4 points (3.75%) and currently trades at 6,699.30
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 730.5 points (2.79%) and currently trades at 26,946.29

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 50 points (0.72%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 6,958.76
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 52 points (1.56%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,394.17
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 196 points (1.6%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 12,405.48

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 244 points (0.83%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 135 points (1.2%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 36.25 points (0.98%)

 

20221004futuresFX

 

The Australian dollar is the weakest FX major after the RBA surprised markets by only raising interest rates by 25bp. The RBA raised the overnight cash rate by 25bp to 2.6% - making it their 6th consecutive hike and highest rate since September 2013. This saw a quick repricing of future rate expectations with the 1-year OIS falling -49bp. the 3-momth is down to 2.76% which is only marginally above the 2.6% cash rate.

20221004auois

It’s been an eventful day in Japan with North Korea firing a missile over the country – its first such act since 2017. It was also the longest-range missile test yet from, resulting in public transport being halted. Separately, inflation in Tokyo rose to 2.8% y/y, although once stripped of fresh food and energy it rose just 0.8%.

 

FTSE 100 daily chart:

20221004ftseFX

The FTSE stopped just shy from testing the YTD low yesterday, before reversing earlier losses and closing the day with a bullish Pinbar. A bullish divergence has formed with the stochastic oscillator, which also remains within oversold territory. Given the bounce for risk appetite over the past 24hrs in the US and Asia, we favour a countertrend rally from support with 7,000 making a likely initial target. A break above which brings 7133 into focus.

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

20221004moversFTSEfx

FTSE 350: 3807.86 (0.22%) 03 October 2022

  • 221 (63.14%) stocks advanced and 126 (36.00%) declined
  • 0 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 29 fell to new lows
  • 14.86% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 14% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 2.57% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 23.99% - Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L)
  • + 15.28% - Essentra PLC (ESNT.L)
  • + 7.20% - Watches of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -8.08% - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML.L)
  • -7.43% - Carnival PLC (CCL.L)
  • -4.86% - PureTech Health PLC (PRTC.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

20221004calendarBST

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: Technical Analysis Trade Ideas FTSE AUD

Latest market news

Moderating inflation data boosts Indices, Commodities
Today 07:52 PM
S&P 500 forecast- Inflation eases lifting stocks: US Open
Today 12:28 PM
Earnings This Week: Constellation Brands, Hilton Food and EnQuest
Today 12:12 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GOLD and AUD/NZD Forecast: Forex Friday
Today 12:00 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:08 AM
EUR/GBP, Gold forecasts: Two trades to watch
Today 07:18 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Technical Analysis articles

Circuit board
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: NVIDIA to book biggest quarterly gain in two decades
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 02:09 PM
    AMC stock: Is the cinema chain a takeover target?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    March 29, 2023 01:55 PM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      Next share price sinks as profits peak
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      March 29, 2023 07:22 AM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Gap trading: how to use gap trading strategies
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        March 28, 2023 08:30 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.