EUR/USD forecast: Some stability

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 2:01 PM
0 views
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • EUR/USD forecasts has been lifted by falling Fed hike expectations and hawkish ECB
  • German data continues to point to gloomier outlook
  • Lagarde and Knot comments point to more rate increases

The EUR/USD is as flat as a pancake this week, but after the recent weakness, it may be about to start rising again. While German data has softened, ECB’s hawkish rhetoric hasn’t. What’s more, the Fed’s rate hike probabilities have fallen, which has increased the dollar’s correction potential and thereby improved the EUR/USD forecast. With the FOMC already entering the black-out period, and just a couple of important data pointers to watch between now and the June 14 meeting, there won’t be many catalysts to fuel the dollar rally directly.

 

EUR/USD forecast: Weak German data vs. hawkish ECB

Piling the pressure on the euro has been weak German data and there was more of that this morning as the Eurozone’s economic powerhouse reported a meagre 0.3% rise in industrial production in April – less than expected and make back a tiny bit of the 3.4% drop in March. Expectations had been for a 0.6% rise. This comes after German manufacturing PMI data last week shrank at its fastest pace in three years. German factory orders fell 0.4% in April, among other misses.

So, incoming data paints a gloomy outlook for the German economy but that hasn’t stopped the ECB from being consistently hawkish. And it is precisely this why the EUR/USD is continuing to hold its own relatively well in recent days.

Indeed, one ECB official who is not so dovish is Knot, who said the central bank should not hesitate to keep raising rates if inflation stays highs, and foresees rate increases in the next two meetings. The ECB’s subsequent meetings will become data-dependant, he added.

ECB President Christine Lagarde yesterday reiterated her call for more tightening.

 

US dollar weakens

Boosting the EUR/USD forecasts is the slight decline in Fed hawkish expectations after Monday’s publications of a weak ISM services PMI data. The market is pricing in around 81% probability that the Fed will keep rates on hold next week, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

On Monday, fresh doubts emerged about whether the Fed will hike interest rates at all this summer, as the latest ISM services PMI raised concerns the US economy is heading for a recession. The latest data came after Friday’s jobs report showed a rise in both jobs gained and the rate of unemployment, leaving traders guessing as to which employment survey to trust. Accordingly, the mixed jobs report could not convince investors fully to price in more than a 50% probability of a June hike. Already lower, the odds of a June hike tumbled to near 20% after the ISM PMI showed worrying signs.

The next big US data release is the inflation report, due for publication on June 13th, a day ahead of the FOMC’s rate decision.

EUR/USD Forecast: Technical analysis

The weekly chart of the EUR/USD shows price made a small doji candle at around the key 1.07 support area last week, ending a streak of 4 losing weeks. The indecisiveness suggests that the bearish momentum has faded and that the bulls may step back here. If so, we could see the exchange rate climb back towards 1.10 area in the coming weeks, Fed permitting.

EUR/USD forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: EUR/USD Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

DAX, Oil outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:22 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: UK house prices suffer first annual fall since 2012
Today 07:14 AM
CAD, WTI Analysis: CAD/JPY coils at cycle highs ahead of BOC meeting
Today 02:49 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: The Aussie remains buoyant ahead of Lowe, AU GDP
Today 12:02 AM
Crypto rallies despite SEC actions
Yesterday 06:43 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI erases losses
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest EUR/USD articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Euro analysis: EUR/USD drops below 1.07 again as last week’s bounce sputters
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 01:58 PM
    Research
    EUR/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) 5th June 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 5, 2023 05:24 AM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD forecast – Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 2, 2023 10:00 AM
        Research
        EUR/USD analysis: Cooler inflation fails to shift ECB hike bets
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 1, 2023 12:16 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.