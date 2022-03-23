EUR/USD: Polarity principle points to plunging prices

At this point, the odds favor a retest of the 1.0800 level in the coming weeks...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
March 23, 2022 6:31 PM
Downward trend
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

The world’s most widely-followed currency pair is reacting well to one of the most widely-followed technical principles: Polarity.

For the uninitiated, the polarity principle refers to the tendency for former support levels, or floors under price, to turn into future resistance levels, or ceilings on price, once they’re broken (and vice versa). From a psychological perspective, a break beyond an established level of support or resistance represents a significant shift in market sentiment, and when traders see an opportunity to re-enter near the breakout level, they often seize it, creating the requisite demand/supply that allows the polarity principle to exist.

In this case, EUR/USD broke through support near 1.1125 at the start of the month, eventually falling all the way down to 1.0800 before bouncing back to retest previous-support-turned-resistance at 1.1125 on two occasions. Not surprisingly, that same level served as resistance on the rallies and the pair has since fallen down to break below its near-term bullish trend line this week (which itself has since served as a level of resistance on this week’s minor bounce):

FX_EURUSD_FINDING_RESISTANCE_AT_11125

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Moving forward, both the 50- and 200-period EMAs on the 4-hour chart are trending lower, suggesting that the medium-term bias remains to the downside. At this point, the odds favor a retest of the 1.0800 level in the coming weeks, especially with the Federal Reserve laying out a meaningfully more aggressive plan to raise interest rates over the course of this year.

Bearish-inclined traders may want to consider sell opportunities near current levels with a protective stop above the key 1.1125 level and a potential target above previous support near 1.0800. Only a sustained break back above 1.1125 would erase the near-term bearish bias and open the door for a more extended rally from here.

Related tags: EUR Technical Analysis Forex
Latest market news
View more news
Gold grinds unconvincingly higher, USD finds support
Yesterday 10:51 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Susceptible to Test of Monthly Low
Yesterday 08:20 PM
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Goes for 2750 Break
Yesterday 07:20 PM
US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Post-Trump Plunge Tests Support
Yesterday 06:29 PM
USD/JPY Forecast: The Yen Holds Ground as the BOJ Decision Approaches
Yesterday 06:19 PM
EUR/USD Pushes Above 50-Day SMA for First Time Since October
Yesterday 05:56 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest EUR articles

Forex trading
EUR/USD Update: The Euro Remains Weak Due to Dovish ECB Comments
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
January 16, 2025 08:07 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Is EUR/USD Primed for Parity in 2025?
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 31, 2024 03:00 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      Why I have my eyes on a bearish prize for EUR/JPY in 2025
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 31, 2024 01:30 AM
        Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
        EUR/USD Forecast: The Price Breaks the Two-Year Support Zone
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        December 20, 2024 04:14 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.