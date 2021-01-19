FAANG Q4 earnings and beyond

However, a closer look at the FAANGs reveals that their share price rally has lost momentum and the stocks have more recently moved sideways, with some even slipping lower.

Covid vaccine & rotation out of growth

Casting our minds back, early November was when vaccine news really picked up. Strong covid vaccine efficacy results and safety records meant that the end to the pandemic suddenly became a very real possibility. As the prospect of economies reopening has increased, stocks more closely tied to economic performance have become increasingly more in demand.

A rotation out of growth stocks and into value was clear with the Dow Jones index surging 11% across the month of November, whilst FAANGs gained a more subdued 5% on average.

Yet with the prospect of economies reopening and growth picking up, value stocks will look more attractive next to their big tech peers. The rally has started to broaden out with down beaten financials and energy stocks gaining the most since November whilst the FAANGs lagged. This trend is expected to continue.