The distributor of plumbing and heating products is recording new historical highs after posting full year earnings and sales that beat estimates, and reinstated dividends.
From a technical point of view, prices trade above a rising trend line drawn since last March and break above the 7700 resistance area. Technical indicators are positively oriented. As long as 7036 is not broken, a new up leg would be expected towards 8000 at first and 8500 in extension.
From a technical point of view, prices trade above a rising trend line drawn since last March and break above the 7700 resistance area. Technical indicators are positively oriented. As long as 7036 is not broken, a new up leg would be expected towards 8000 at first and 8500 in extension.
Source : TradingView, Gain Capital
Latest market news
Yesterday 11:28 PM
Yesterday 06:11 PM
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Equities articles
Yesterday 12:48 PM
August 9, 2023 12:10 PM
August 9, 2023 07:42 AM