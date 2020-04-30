Forex Report EURUSD Hits 2Week High as ECB Holds On Rates

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
April 30, 2020 11:32 PM
0 views
Forex trading
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Overnight, the U.S. dollar weakened further against its major peers, with the ICE Dollar Index dropping 0.5% on day to 99.04, down for a fifth straight session.

EUR/USD advanced 0.6% to a two-week high of 1.0941. The European Central Bank kept its key interest rates unchanged as expected. 

Further, the central bank reduced the interest rate on TLTRO (longer-term refinancing operations, loans that ECB provides to European banks) to 50 basis points below the average interest rate on the Eurosystem's main refinancing operations.

Meanwhile, official data showed that the eurozone's economy contracted 3.8% on year in the first quarter (-3.4% expected), while jobless rate edged up to 7.4% in March (7.8% expected) from 7.3% in February. Also, CPI grew 0.4% on year in April (+0.1% expected).


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


GBP/USD climbed 0.9% to 1.2574.

USD/JPY gained 0.5% to 107.24, snapping a six-day decline.

USD/CAD rebounded 0.6% to 1.3966. Government data showed that Canada's GDP was flat on month in February (+0.2% expected).

Other commodity-linked currencies also retreated against the greenback. AUD/USD sank 1.1% to 0.6484 and NZD/USD dipped 0.5% to 0.6105.

China's official Manufacturing PMI fell to 50.8 in April (51.0 expected), while non-manufacturing PMI climbed to 53.2 (52.5 estimated).

Related tags: Dollar Forex EUR

Latest market news

AUD/USD outlook hurt by strong US data, risk off sentiment - NFP Preview
Today 03:00 PM
SP500 Outlook: Stocks fall after hawkish FOMC minutes & strong ADP payrolls
Today 01:10 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 6, 2023
Today 12:49 PM
Nasdaq outlook: US stocks set to fall
Today 11:48 AM
DAX, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:51 AM
FTSE 100 Analysis: Blue-chips sink to 3-month low – Top UK stocks
Today 07:22 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Dollar articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
AUD/USD outlook: Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
June 30, 2023 11:54 AM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    US dollar forecast: No signs of reversal yet
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 18, 2023 01:30 PM
      Research
      Dollar forecast: USD loses more ground on peak inflation signs
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 13, 2023 02:31 PM
        Research
        European Open: US data to retain its grip on the US dollar?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 5, 2023 05:53 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.