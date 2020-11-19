FTSE closes lower as nearterm global growth outlook darkens

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 19, 2020 2:58 PM
0 views
Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Market Analyst
FTSE closes lower as near-term global growth outlook darkens

The FTSE is heading into the close just shy of 1% lower as fears over the near-term economic growth outlook overshadowed more upbeat vaccine news.  

This time it was the turn of AstraZeneca to inform as to how its covid -19 vaccine is performing in recent trials. The vaccine was found to provoke a robust immune response, particularly in older adults in Phase 2 trials. Whilst this is great news, after the big hitting data from Pfizer and Moderna this week, AstraZeneca’s was insufficient to overshadow fears of rising covid cases, tighter lockdowns and the impact on the economy. 

The IMF confirmed the market’s fears warning that whilst the global economy is recovering from the depths of the covid crisis, there are signs that the recovery is running out of steam, particularly in countries were cases are on the rise. 

As if on cue US initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week to 742k, up from 711k previously and well above the 707k expected. The rise in claims reflects the impact the resurgence of covid, tightening lockdown restrictions and the absence of additional fiscal stimulus from is having on the labour market recovery. 

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Royal Mail takes a step on IPO price 

There have been some bright spots early on in the session with Royal Mail finding itself an unexpected winner of the covid pandemic. Royal Mail reported an impressive 9.8% increase in first half revenue as letter volumes drop but parcels more than compensated. With parcels now making up for 60% of revenue, the postal deliveries group has crossed an important threshold whereby parcel deliveries have surpassed letters thanks to a surge in online shopping. This bodes well for the future given that online shopping isn’t expected to drop off even with a vaccine.  Even so that wasn’t enough to prevent a serious hit to profits, which fell 90.2% to £17 million. rise in costs #RM slumped into an operating loss of £20m. 

The stock closed 3% higher just shy of 300p a level last seen almost 2 years earlier. 

Dollar rises, Pound slips on Brexit jitters 

In the FX space, the Dollar dominated, boosted by risk flows as investors sought out its safe haven properties. The Pound fell against both the USD and EUR as Brexit jitters got the better of investors as the EU Summit kicks off and bulls are preferring to wait on the side-lines ahead of any market moving headlines. 

Related tags: Equities FTSE 100 Indices

Latest market news

The Week Ahead: The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge is on the menu
Today 01:05 AM
Dollar and Bonds Gain, Stock Indices Flat on More Bank Fears
March 24, 2023 06:10 PM
Rakuten Bank IPO: Everything you need to know about Rakuten Bank
March 24, 2023 04:00 PM
Earnings This Week: Carnival, Micron and Next
March 24, 2023 03:25 PM
Will the US ban TikTok and what stocks would benefit?
March 24, 2023 01:49 PM
US Open: Stocks fall as banking fears return
March 24, 2023 12:51 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Equities articles

An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Earnings This Week: Carnival, Micron and Next
By:
Joshua Warner
March 24, 2023 03:25 PM
    Will the US ban TikTok and what stocks would benefit?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    March 24, 2023 01:49 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      March 24, 2023 12:11 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Block stock chopped as Hindenburg goes short: Where next for SQ stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        March 24, 2023 08:19 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.