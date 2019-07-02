FX Brief AUD holds steady after RBA rate cut

- As US investors the enter fray, the AUD was strongest while the NZD and GBP were among the weakest
- RBA cut rates overnight, but the policy statement was less gloomy and dovish than expected, suggesting a pause in cutting cycle for now
- Pound was hit as activity in the construction industry slumped sharply in June, to its lowest level in a decade, as purchasing managers in housebuilding, commercial and civil engineering all reported sharply deteriorating conditions.
Latest market news
Today 12:12 AM
March 17, 2023 05:34 PM
March 17, 2023 05:34 PM
March 17, 2023 12:56 PM
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Forex articles
March 16, 2023 01:31 PM
March 16, 2023 01:30 PM