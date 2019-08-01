FX Brief Yen Strengthens

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 1, 2019 11:17 AM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

  • As US investors enter the fray, there is a slight risk-off tone in FX markets: JPY is the strongest, followed by USD, while GBP and CAD are among the weakest.
  • The BoE left rates and QE unchanged as widely expected, an in a unanimous vote. In the Quarterly Inflation Report, the Bank has made changes to inflation and growth forecasts, raising the former and lowering the latter. However, the BoE didn’t give a clear guidance on monetary policy and its response to whatever form Brexit takes will not be automatic, it said, and rates could go in either direction. GBP came off its lows after hitting a new 2019 low earlier.
  • After the Fed’s hawkish rate cut, the market is now evenly split on whether we'll see a follow-up cut in September. As such, upcoming US (and global) economic data will be crucial over the next 50 days, starting with ISM manufacturing PMI today and NFP on Friday.


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Where next for MSFT stock ahead of Q3 earnings?
Today 08:58 AM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Alphabet stock in play ahead of Q1 earnings
Today 08:09 AM
GBP/USD forecast, Oil forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:27 AM
AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY outlook: Yen high on CPI and talk of YCC change
Today 04:28 AM
The Week Ahead: AU inflation, BOJ meeting, US PCE and GDP on tap
Today 02:32 AM
Indices flat, Gold shines as we wait for a rate rise in May
Yesterday 06:51 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Graphic of trading data chart
AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY outlook: Yen high on CPI and talk of YCC change
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 04:28 AM
    Research
    NZD/USD, AUD/NZD outlook: NZD pairs track headline inflation lower
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 12:30 AM
      Research
      GBP/JPY outlook brightened amid sizzling hot UK inflation
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 19, 2023 03:55 PM
        Forex trading
        GBP/USD Forecast: Currency Pair of the Week
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 17, 2023 01:00 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.