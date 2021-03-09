GBPUSD Blowoff top or healthy pullback

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
March 9, 2021 2:54 PM
8 views
Close-up of Union Jack flag
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

There are no two ways about it: GBP/USD bulls were on Cloud Nine in February.

The currency pair, colloquially called “cable” for the transatlantic cable used to process transactions back in the 19th century, went on a tear through the middle of February, rising in 13 out of 15 straight days to gain a breathtaking 600 pips as the UK appeared to be a world leader in vaccinating its population, raising hopes that the UK economy could return to some sense of normalcy this summer.

While this is certainly a sound thesis and may still ultimately come to pass, the market has tendency to take good ideas to extreme levels, and that’s exactly what happened to GBP/USD in late February. As the chart below shows, the pair accelerated out of its gradually rising channel to peak above 1.4200 intraday before reversing sharply on 24 February. Rates then carved out an “evening star” pattern; this relatively rare 3-candle reversal pattern shows a shift from buying to selling pressure and is often seen at near-term tops in the market:

Source: StoneX

Since then, the pair has dropped back below the 1.40 handle to trade back near the middle of its previous channel. With rates currently consolidating there, the question on every cable trader’s mind is “Was that a ‘blowoff top’ in GBP/USD or merely a healthy pullback in the context of the longer-term bullish trend?”

Like every rhetorical question we ask, it’s impossible to know for certain in advance, but we can look at different indicators and tools to help tilt the odds in our favor.

One of the big themes boosting the greenback in recent weeks has been the relentless rally in treasury yields. Traders are increasingly becoming convinced that all the fiscal and monetary stimulus out of the US will eventually lead to a pickup in inflation. While this is certainly a relevant longer-term consideration, it’s worth noting that shorter-term bond yields tend to have a stronger correlation to currency values, and on that front, 2-year UK bond yields have actually risen by more than their US counterparts over the past month, so the fundamental anchor of bond yields actually favors relative strength in GBP/USD in the short term.

Meanwhile, the technical backdrop also remains generally supportive, despite the pullback over the last two weeks. The RSI indicator is showing early signs of stabilizing near the 45 level that has provided a floor throughout the past six months, supporting the notion that the established uptrend remains intact. Likewise, prices are stabilizing above the 50-day EMA and even showing early signs of a small “morning star” pattern, the exact inverse of the evening star pattern that marked a top a couple of weeks back. Finally, rates are carving out a falling wedge pattern, which shows waning selling pressure and a potential resumption of the bullish trend if the pair is able to break above 1.39 this week.

As always, we remain open to new information that paints a more bearish picture (in the apocryphal words of famous economist John Maynard Keynes, “When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do sir?”), the evidence currently suggests that GBP/USD is merely seeing a healthy pullback and that the established uptrend could soon reassert itself for a rally back toward 1.4100+. Only a definitive price breakdown (below the 50-day EMA near 1.3800) and the RSI (below 45) would throw the medium-term bullish bias into doubt from here.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex Forex GBP USD

Latest market news

Nasdaq, S&P 500 turn down after early rally on better inflation news
September 29, 2023 06:33 PM
DAX outlook: Stocks not out of the woods yet
September 29, 2023 03:44 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla deliveries, Tesco and Boohoo
September 29, 2023 03:06 PM
Q4 Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin and Ethereum Consolidation Continues
September 29, 2023 02:58 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise after PCE data
September 29, 2023 12:52 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 28, 2023
September 29, 2023 12:48 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Forex articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD outlook remains bearish amid oil rally, risk-off tone
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
September 28, 2023 12:35 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    EUR/USD nears YTD low, S&P 500 tags key trendline: European open – 28/09/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    September 28, 2023 06:08 AM
      Downward trend
      AUD/USD support caves as USD continues melt up continues: Asian Open 28/09/23
      By:
      September 27, 2023 11:16 PM
        Research
        USD/CHF aims for 12th bullish day, DAX on the ropes: European open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 27, 2023 05:36 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.