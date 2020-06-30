GBPUSD rebounds sharply intraday

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 30, 2020 4:19 PM
1 views
Finger pointing on market chart data
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
In Europe, U.K. GDP declined 2.2% in the first quarter according to the latest estimate after remaining stable in the previous quarter. It was expected to decline by 2.0%. The Euro-zone year-on-year inflation was released in line with expectations at 0.8%, after 0.9% in April.

On the U.S. economic data front, Market News International's Chicago Business Barometer rose to 36.6 on month in June (45.0 expected), from 32.3 in May. The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index  jumped to 98.1 on month in June (91.5 expected), from a revised 85.9 in May. 

We have been monitoring the downtrend in the GBP/USD since the middle of June. Every time we see an intraday rally towards the declining trend line resistance area it has been an opportunity to sell the pair. As long as 1.241 can remain resistance and the declining trend line is not breached to the upside, we will continue to ride the trend lower. Look for a retest of 1.2255 support and a possible move lower. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: GBP Forex Forex USD

Latest market news

The Nasdaq 100 outlook is underpinned by just seven companies
Today 03:46 PM
Currency Pair of the Week: USD/JPY
Today 12:18 PM
US Open: Stocks rise as banking worries calm
Today 11:49 AM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:32 AM
Next earnings preview: Where next for the Next share price?
Today 09:10 AM
Most traded stocks of the week
Today 08:10 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest GBP articles

Research
Powell puts a 50bps March hike firmly on the radar, GBP/USD tests 2023 lows
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
March 7, 2023 06:16 PM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    Fiat Money: What is a Fiat Currency?
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    February 17, 2023 04:05 PM
      Research
      GBP/USD rallies to the mid-1.21s, despite big bets on a 6% Fed rate
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 9, 2023 04:07 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        What is the oldest currency in the world?
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        November 17, 2022 08:39 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.