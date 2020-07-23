German Consumer Confidence above expectations

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 23, 2020 4:05 AM
2 views
Germany flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
This morning, the August German Consumer Confidence was released at -0.3, well above the -4.5 expected. It stood at -9.4 in July.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, EUR/USD has validated a bullish flag and is supported by its rising 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further rise above support at 1.1280. The nearest threshold would be set at horizontal resistance at 1.1680 and a second one would be set at September 18 top at 1.1800 in extension.
Market chart demonstrating German Consumer Confidence Above Expectations. Published in July 2020 by FOREX.com
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

 
 
Related tags: Forex Forex Germany

Latest market news

Gold outlook brightens as services activity dims
Today 05:19 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Can Apple earn a $3 trillion valuation?
Today 02:17 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Currency pair of the week
Today 12:30 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:42 AM
GameStop stock: Where next for GME stock ahead of Q1 earnings?
Today 10:01 AM
FTSE 100 forecast: Oil giants rise following Saudi Arabia output cut
Today 07:10 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Forex trading
USD/CAD outlook: Currency pair of the week
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:30 PM
    Research
    EUR/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) 5th June 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 05:24 AM
      Research
      AUD/USD Analysis: Are the RBA on track for another hike?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Today 03:54 AM
        Oil rig on an grey day
        WTI, ASX 200, AUDJPY analysis: Oil prices gap higher on Saudi cuts
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 10:53 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.