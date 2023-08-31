Gold grinds higher ahead of key inflation reports

David Scutt 125
By:  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 4:19 AM
0 views
Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
David Scutt 125
By:  ,  Market Analyst

Gold has enjoyed a solid rebound over the past two weeks, adding over 3% as a softer US dollar and falling nominal and real bond yields made for a more palatable environment for broader commodity markets. But with major inflation readings from the Eurozone and United States released during Thursday’s session, gold faces the prospect of significant two-way price risk.

Significant data risk looms for gold

Stickiness in German and Spanish core inflation readings on Wednesday have traders on alert for similar trends in the Euro area survey, bolstering the risk of the ECB delivering another 25 basis point interest rate increase in September that’s priced around 50%. Core inflation is seen decelerating from 5.5% to 5.3% in July, still well above the ECB’s 2% target.

In the US, core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) inflation – the Fed’s preferred measure of underlying price movements – is forecast to accelerate from 4.1% to 4.2%, in part reflecting a low base effect from 12 months earlier.

We focus on core inflation as it influences central bank monetary policy decisions far more than headline numbers which are often impacted by price swings in volatile items. In the Fed’s case, you also watch the “supercore” inflation rate which measures services inflation excluding housing-related costs. This category is influenced by changes in household income and is difficult to slow when price increases begin. It’s expected to accelerate in July due to higher financial services charges.

Gold not necessarily an inflation hedge

When it comes to how gold is likely to perform after the data, keep a close eye on fluctuations in benchmark 10-year European and US government bond yields, along with the US dollar, as they are the two key drivers that influence bullion prices. Even though it’s seen as an inflation hedge, hotter-than-expected inflation readings could easily scupper gold’s uptrend, potentially making yields push higher, lessening the appeal of low or no yielding assets. Placid inflation readings have typically been the best result for bullion in the current era.

Gold rangebound for now

On the charts, gold remains in a solid uptrend, grinding higher over the past fortnight from $1,885/oz to $1,949/oz on Wednesday. That’s the first topside target for gold longs heading into the inflation reports. Beyond that, minor resistance is located around the February 2023 high of $1960/oz and again at $1970/oz. A more prominent resistance zone starts from just below $1,980/oz.

On the downside, uptrend support is currently located at $1,927/oz. The 200-day MA is also found at $1,913/oz. Should those levels go, a retest of the support zone below $1,887 may be on the cards.

Gold Aug 31

Source: Trading View

 

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: Gold Commodities USD EUR

Latest market news

AUD/USD, USD/CNH, ASX 200 analysis: Asian Open – 31/08/2023
Yesterday 10:54 PM
Nasdaq rallies on weaker economic data
Yesterday 07:02 PM
StoneX Bullion Report
Yesterday 02:47 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks steady as US jobs market shows signs of cooling
Yesterday 01:18 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 30, 2023
Yesterday 12:44 PM
Starlink IPO: Everything you need to know about Starlink
Yesterday 09:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Gold articles

EUR/USD, DAX, gold analysis: European open – 30/08/2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 04:43 AM
    gold_09
    Gold: make-or-break week for USD as short-dated yields test fresh highs
    By:
    David Scutt
    August 29, 2023 12:16 AM
      Research
      Gold, AUD/USD, Dow Jones: Commitment of traders report (COT) - 28/08/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 28, 2023 02:07 AM
        Research
        AUD/USD and gold bears get squeezed on weak US PMIs: Asian Open 24/08/2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 23, 2023 10:25 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.