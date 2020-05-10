Gold Intraday The Day After NFP

By :  
May 11, 2020 12:20 AM
Gold trading
By :  

Last Friday, the U.S. nonfarm payrolls showed that the economy shed 20.50 million jobs in April and jobless rate jumped to 14.7%, though these figures were better than dismal expectations. Spot gold was down 0.8%, while the three major U.S. indices rallied nearly 2.0%.

Nevertheless, investors and policy makers are still cautious that whether the worst is yet to come. Before we see a more prolonged improvement in data, gold price is likely to be supported by high level of uncertainty and loose monetary policy.

From a technical point of view, spot gold remains on the upside despite a modest pull-back as shown on the 1-hour chart. It has rebounded after retreating to a previously broken bearish trend line, which may now act as a support. Bullish investors might consider $1,697 as the nearest intraday support, with gold likely to test its resistance at $1,723 and $1,735 in extension. In an alternative scenario, losing $1,697 would suggest that gold may retreat further to the next support at $1,685.

Source: TradingView, Gain Capital


          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.