Gold outlook: Metal below $2K as dollar advances

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 5:47 PM
14 views
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Gold has continued to weaken after reversing on Friday as the greenback found support on the back of comments from the Fed’s Christopher Waller. In addition to a stronger dollar, gold has also been held back by a sell-off in government bonds, causing bond yields to rise, which, in turn, has undermined zero-yielding assets like gold and bitcoin. While the metal may well extend its drop in the short-term, my longer-term gold outlook remains positive. I therefore envisage a rise to a new record high soon.

 

  • US dollar and bond yields extend rise
  • Gold’s fall back below 2K means bulls have lost some control
  • Long-term outlook remains bullish

 

Gold hit by rising Fed May rate hike bets

 

The odds of a 25-basis point Fed rate hike in two weeks' time has increased, while traders are also pricing out the risks of a severe recession. This is thanks to the release of mixed bag US data. Last week saw March retail sales print -1% against a forecast of a smaller decline, while CPI (5% y/y) and PPI (2.7%) both came in lower than expected. However, consumer sentiment improved more than expected, adding to the stronger non-farm jobs report from the week before – the week when almost all other employment indicators had disappointed expectations. At the start of this week, we have seen the Empire State Manufacturing Index come out better than expected at 10.8 vs. -17.7 eyed, providing additional support for the dollar.

 

This week, there is not much in the way of key data on the US economic calendar to impact gold and the dollar. Consequently, I doubt that there will be much follow-through in the dollar’s recovery. Like many other central banks, the Fed is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle. It looks like a final 25 basis point rate hike is priced in for May. The Fed will then likely hit the pause button to assess the impact of the past rate hikes.

 

Gold outlook: Positive

 

While there is certainly room for this correction to extend in the short-term, the longer-term outlook remains positive for gold. The metal has recently reached a new record high against all other major currencies except the U.S. dollar. It is only a matter of time before XAU/USD also reaches a fresh all-time high, in my view. The fact that major central banks are at or near the peak, this means that interest rates will fall back going forward and thus keep gold’s appeal intact as a haven asset. 

 

What about the immediate term?

 

Given gold’s failure to hold the breakout, gold traders looking for opportunities on the long side will now want to see the metal print a bullish reversal signal. This could be in the shape of a candle formation like a hammer, or another key reversal pattern. But it is essential that we see this potential bullish reversal signal first before turning tactically bullish on XAUUSD again.

 

gold outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Gold XAU USD Metals Precious Metals market

Latest market news

Indices reflect rate hike concerns, Dollar stronger, Gold holds $2000-mark
Today 05:28 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q1 earnings?
Today 02:17 PM
GBP/USD Forecast: Currency Pair of the Week
Today 01:00 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks mixed ahead of a busy week for earnings
Today 12:53 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:22 PM
EUR/USD forecast, oil forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:40 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Electric vehicle charging
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q1 earnings?
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 02:17 PM
    Forex trading
    GBP/USD Forecast: Currency Pair of the Week
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 01:00 PM
      Congress building
      S&P 500 forecast: Stocks mixed ahead of a busy week for earnings
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Today 12:53 PM
        Close-up of stock market board
        Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Today 12:22 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.