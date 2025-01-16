Gold, Silver Forecast: Bullish Triangle Breakout?

Gold, Silver Forecast: Following the triangle formation in gold prices between December 2024 and January 2025, gold has taken a bullish turn, breaking above the $2,700 mark and eyeing its all-time high once again.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 1:56 PM
gold_02
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Article Outline

  • Key Events: Chinese Metrics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
  • Technical Analysis: XAUUSD, XAGUSD (3-Day Time Frames)
  • Technical Analysis (TA) Tip: Noise Reduction

Intro

Gold’s extended triangle consolidation and silver’s repeated rebounds at critical support levels have signaled bullish trends on the charts. These bullish grounds are driven by inflation concerns, geopolitical uncertainties, and advancements in China’s economic data.

Chinese Economy Update

China’s latest economic data has supported gold’s upward trajectory, emphasizing the positive correlation between China’s growth and gold purchases:

New Loans: Increased from 580B to 990B, reaching a 3-month high

Trade Balance: Surged to a 10-month high with a surplus of 753B

However, much of the positive export data is attributed to a frontload of shipments ahead of anticipated U.S. tariffs under Trump’s administration. This geopolitical backdrop, coupled with trade war risks, has bolstered gold’s safe-haven appeal.

Key Chinese metrics to watch this week include GDP, industrial production, retail sales, and FDI reports, all scheduled for Friday. These indicators will offer further insight into China’s economic strength and its impact on commodity demand.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in 2025

US Inflation and Global Currency Risks

Positive non-farm payroll results have intensified inflation concerns and US CPI data delivered mixed signals, pushing the DXY to mark a resistance at the 110 mark and pressure global currencies to critical lows. Gold remains on an upward trajectory, benefiting from its inflation-hedging properties, until key support levels are breached.

Technical Analysis: Quantifying Uncertainties

Gold Forecast: 3-Day Time Frame – Log Scale

Gold, Silver Forecast

Source: Tradingview

Gold’s extended triangle formation, spanning December 2024 to January 2025 within the $2,500 to $2,700 price zones, has broken positively above $2,700. This move aligns with a rebounding 3-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) from neutral levels and above its moving average.

Key Levels to Watch

Upside: $2,730 and $2,800 are the next resistance levels in line, with extended bullish scenarios aiming for $2,890 and $3,050

Downside: The upper boundary of the triangle, now at $2,680–$2,660, serves as potential support and a key reversal zone

Further declines could test support levels at $2,580 and $2,520 before signaling a deeper bearish scenario.

Silver Forecast: 3 Day Time Frame – Log Scale

Gold, Silver Forecast: XAGUSD_2025-01-16_16-33-12

Source: Tradingview

Silver recently slipped below the $30 mark and the boundaries of its year-long primary uptrending parallel channel. However, it held support at the trendline connecting highs and lows from May 2024 to January 2025.

Key Levels to Watch

Upside: A confirmed uptrend requires moves toward $31.60 and $32.60, with extended bullish scenarios targeting $37 and $40.

Downside: A close below $28.70 could extend bearish scenarios to $27.70, with critical support at $26.

Technical Analysis (TA) Tip: Noise Reduction

Reducing chart noise is essential for identifying reliable patterns. Using 3-day time frames helps minimize noise, providing a clearer perspective on trends and their respective rebounds. The higher the time frame, the simpler and more comprehensible the chart becomes, allowing for better trend analysis and decision-making.

Written by Razan Hilal, CMT

Follow on X: @Rh_waves

On You tube: Forex.com

Related tags: Gold Precious metals Silver China Technical analysis
Latest market news
View more news
Crude Oil Forecast: Commodities Rise with Geopolitics, China, and the Fed
Today 11:27 AM
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:27 AM
WTI crude oil inflates its way into 2025, eyes break of $80
Today 02:03 AM
AUD/USD: Jobs Data Bolsters Range Test as RBA Rate Cut Bets Ease
Today 01:59 AM
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF Struggling for Direction as Rate Links Fray
Yesterday 10:54 PM
Bears awaken USD/JPY from its lull, Nikkei bulls eye bounce
Yesterday 10:26 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Gold articles

gold_02
Gold, Silver Forecast: Bullish Triangle Breakout?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Today 12:56 PM
    Gold nuggets
    How Have US Elections Impacted Gold?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 06:20 PM
      gold_01
      Gold outlook: CPI in focus as investors keep eye on yields
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:30 PM
        Gold trading
        Gold shakeout may not be over, though downside could be limited
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 02:49 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.