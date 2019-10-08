Gold Trading Higher but Dont Forget Silver

October 8, 2019 1:22 PM
6 views

With the addition of more Chinese technologies companies to the blacklist yesterday evening, Gold is trading higher today, currently up .60%.  But don’t forget about silver, which has been trading higher as well since June, currently up almost 1.5%.  However, the white metal has a lot of work to do if it is going to continue to move higher, as there is a great deal of resistance it needs to get through first.

Silver had been in an upward sloping channel since the beginning of June and peaked in early September.  Since September 4th, Silver has been pulling back in a channel formation and has bounced off the 50% Fibonacci retracement level from the May 27th low to the September 4th high.  Although there is still time left in the day, if Silver were to close 17.51, price would put in a bullish engulfing candlestick on a daily timeframe, which is a 2-candlestick bullish pattern.

Source:  Tradingview, FOREX.com

On a 240-minute timeframe, Silver is running into the 38.2% retracement from the September 4th high to the October 1st low at 17.79, which also acts as horizontal resistance.  Above there, Silver needs to convincing break through the downward sloping trending near 18.03.  In addition, just higher is the 50% Fibonacci retracement level from the previously mentioned time period, at 18.27.  That level too acts as horizontal resistance from the spike low on September 24th.  Support comes in at the previous lows of 16.90.  The next level of support is the spike lows and horizonal support near 16.50.

Source:  Tradingview, FOREX.com

Although silver looks like it wants to move higher, it seems like it may struggle until it pushes through strong resistance above.


Related tags: Gold Commodities Wall Street

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 outlook: Where next for Meta stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
Today 01:28 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Futures edge higher ahead of Alphabet & Microsoft earnings
Today 01:12 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 25, 2023
Today 11:39 AM
DAX, EUR/USD outlook: Lagarde likely to opt for "higher for longer" narrative
Today 11:30 AM
DAX, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:31 AM
Is GBP/USD set for a sympathy bounce? European open – 25th July 2023
Today 04:26 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Gold articles

Gold nuggets
Gold Analysis: It looks tough at the top for gold
By:
Matt Simpson
May 11, 2023 03:03 AM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold outlook, USDCAD outlook: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    May 5, 2023 07:49 AM
      Federal reserve building close-up
      Gold forecast, Oil forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      May 3, 2023 07:42 AM
        Research
        Gold outlook: Above $2K again as dollar eases
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 20, 2023 01:10 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.