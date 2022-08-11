How to trade the flag pattern

A headshot of Patrick Foot, financial writer for FOREX.com and CityIndex
By :  ,  Senior Financial Writer
August 11, 2022 12:35 PM
964 views
Finger pointing on market chart data
A headshot of Patrick Foot, financial writer for FOREX.com and CityIndex
By :  ,  Senior Financial Writer

Bear and bull flag patterns are two common motifs that can predict the continuation of a trend. Learn all about them here – including how to trade flags, and how flags differ to pennants.

What is the bull flag pattern?

The bull flag pattern is a piece of price action that occurs on candlestick charts after a major upward move. In a bullish flag pattern, the market consolidates between two parallel lines of support and resistance, before eventually breaking out through resistance and resuming the original uptrend.

The support and resistance lines form the flag from which the pattern gets its name, and the preceding upward move is the pole. Often, the market’s price will move downwards within the flag.

Bullish Flag pattern example

A bull flag sees a pause in the original uptrend, but not a strong enough one to see a reversal. Instead, the price remains flat or moves slowly downwards as bulls ensure that the market doesn’t fall too much.

Learn more patterns with our Japanese candlesticks cheat sheet.

What is the bear flag pattern?

The bear flag pattern is the opposite of the bullish one. After a significant downward move, a market becomes stuck between support and resistance, often beginning to trend upwards. But then a breakout occurs beyond the support line, and the original bearish conditions resume.

Bearish Flag pattern example

The flag in a bearish pattern may point upwards or look flat – as long as the support and resistance lines are parallel.

How to trade a bearish or bullish flag pattern

To trade a bearish or bullish flag pattern, you’d look to open a position shortly after the market breaks out, so you can profit from the resulting move. In a bull flag, you’d place a buy order above the resistance line. In a bear flag, it’s a sell order below support.

Flags can represent a useful point to join an ongoing trend. The price retracement within the flag offers an opportunity to buy or sell the market at a better price than if the trend is still going strong.

As with any pattern though, flags aren’t 100% effective. So you’ll want to confirm the trend before you open your trade.

Learn more about how to trade patterns.

Confirming flag patterns

One useful way to confirm a flag is to watch the market’s volume. In a bullish flag, volume should be high during the initial uptrend, then peter out as the market consolidates. Once the breakout hits, volume should spike once more.

You could interpret a flag pattern as a brief pause in the middle of a sustained trend. The lack of volume signals that the retracement doesn’t have the same strength as the initial move, making it more likely that the trend will take over again.

Bearish volume works a little differently. It may not recede throughout the consolidation period, instead remaining flat.

You can also confirm a flag pattern by waiting for the initial trend to resume before you open your position. Essentially, this just involves delaying your order by a period or two to ensure that the trend has definitely started once more.

Flag pattern risk management

Even if you’re sure that your flag is going to see a continuation, it’s always worth paying attention to risk management as part of your strategy. Most traders do this using a stop loss and a take profit.

The stop loss automatically closes your position once it moves a set number of points against you. It’s often a good idea to place your stop just before the line which the market broke through – so below the resistance line in a bullish flag pattern, or above support in a bearish one.

That way, if the trend doesn’t form then you won’t incur too much loss.

Take profits, on the other hand, will close a position when it earns a certain amount of profit. There are two schools of thought on where to place your take profit on a flag:

  1. Measure the distance between the support and resistance lines, and use that figure as your profit target. If the flag is 50 points tall, you’d place your take profit 50 points above the breakout
  2. Measure the distance of the move that precedes the flag, and use that figure instead. This gives you a much bigger profit target, which increases both your risk and potential reward

You don’t have to pick one exclusively. You could, for instance, move both your stop and take profit as the market approaches the first profit target.

When deciding where to place closing orders, remember your risk-reward ratio.

Practise flag pattern trading

The best way to master flag patterns is to start looking for them on live markets. You can practise trading flags with zero risk with a FOREX.com demo account, which comes with virtual funds to try out technical analysis on our full range of live markets.

Then, when you’re ready to trade with real capital, follow these steps to open a live FOREX.com account:

  1. Complete our online application form. It usually takes minutes
  2. Add some funds to your account, so you can start trading instantly
  3. Look for flag patterns using our TradingView technical charts
  4. Open your position, remembering to set a stop loss and a take profit

What is the pennant pattern?

The pennant pattern is a chart motif that looks similar to a flag – and also signals a continuation – but where the support and resistance lines converge in a symmetrical triangle instead of running in parallel. If you spot a flag with contracting price action, you may have a pennant instead.

Bearish Pennant example

A pennant represents the same sentiment shift as a flag. After a strong move up or down, momentum slows, alongside stalling or falling volume. Then, a breakout occurs that resumes the original trend.

It’s worth noting that both flags and pennants are considered short-term patterns. If either one pushes into the long-term, you may have a rectangle or a symmetrical triangle instead.

Found a pennant that’s ascending or descending instead of staying symmetrical? You’ve got a wedge pattern.

Related tags: Financial market insight Technical Analysis

Latest market news

Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Hawkish Fed minutes boosts USD, weighs on gold
Yesterday 11:05 PM
NASDAQ weak, Oil rallies
Yesterday 06:30 PM
EUR/USD outlook turns negative ahead of busy week for USD
Yesterday 05:09 PM
S&P 500 outlook: US banks Q2 earnings preview
Yesterday 03:02 PM
GBP/USD outlook: US dollar in sharp focus
Yesterday 12:40 PM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Stocks slip on China news & ahead of FOMC minutes
Yesterday 12:39 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Financial market insight articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 outlook: What is the outlook for AI stocks in H2 2023?
By:
Joshua Warner
June 29, 2023 02:20 PM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Are UK stocks undervalued?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    June 8, 2023 03:02 PM
      China flag
      BABA stock: Everything you need to know about the Alibaba IPOs
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      May 23, 2023 09:50 AM
        Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
        The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        May 19, 2023 09:32 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.