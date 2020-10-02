Legal Proceedings Brexit talks Pound Volatility

The European Union has launched legal proceeding against the UK after Parliament voted through the Internal Markets Bill, which includes plans to override parts of the already agreed Brexit Divorce Bill Treaty

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 2, 2020 6:20 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The European Union has launched legal proceeding against the UK after Parliament voted through the Internal Markets Bill, which includes plans to override parts of the already agreed Brexit Divorce Bill Treaty. 

The EU had set a deadline of Wednesday, the end of September, for the British government to ditch plans to override the Brexit bill. Instead, the fact that the House of Commons voted it through without removing the controversial sections, really left the EU with little option but to go ahead and begin formal proceedings against the UK. This could lead to a legal case against UK being held at the European Court of Justice.

Trade talks
Even so, much to the Pound’s relief, the EU has not walked away from trade talks with the UK. However, progress has been slow in the 9th round of Brexit trade talks, as highlighted by MP Michael Gove. However, he added that a deal was still possible with goodwill from both sides. 

GBP Volatility
The Pound experienced elevated volatility in the previous session on Brexit headlines. GBP slipped 0.6% vs EUR & USD on a report in Reuters that the two sides had been unable to close the gap in differences. It then soared 1% on reported optimism from the UK camp over trade talks, before falling 0.2% when EU officials said that the optimism as unfounded. 
GBP’s one-week implied volatility to the highest since mid-September. This makes it one of the most volatile G10 currencies after Norway’s Krone.
What’s clear is that the Pound is once again a barometer to Brexit trade talk after being dominated by Covid for the past 6 months. GBP stands ready to react to Brexit headlines as the British government’s self-imposed deadline draws into focus. Brexit volatility could well rise as we draw closer to the mid October.

What’s next?
The EU’s 27 national leaders will begin a two-day meeting in Brussels that will also assess progress in the negotiations over a trade agreement, which could be at a critical level.
An update on trade talks is expected later today and could have a significant impact on the viewed probability of a trade deal. At these levels GBP considers a deal still possible. A fall back towards $1.25 could be on the cards should investors become more convinced that a deal won’t be struck.

GBP/USD levels to watch
GBP/USD has just moved higher in early trade on Friday after selling off in the previous session. The pair is looking to hold $1.29. The latest jump has seen it push over its 590 and 100 sma on he 4 hour chart indicating a positive bias in the short term. Longer term while the pair trades below its 200 sma ($1.3030) the outlook is bearish.
Resistance can be seen at $1.2980/$1.30weekly high & key psychological level. On the down side the 100 sma offers support at $1.2850 prior to $1.28 the 50 sma.

Related tags: GBP Brexit
Latest market news
View more news
AUD/USD, USD/JPY: US inflation report set to enhance soft landing narrative
Today 01:51 AM
Explainer: what are financial conditions and why they matter for traders?
Yesterday 11:38 PM
Russell 2000 continues recent run, Oil prices dip despite output cuts
Yesterday 06:42 PM
USD/CAD outlook remains bearish as 2023 twilight looms
Yesterday 05:30 PM
The Santa Claus Rally: Everything Traders Need to Know
Yesterday 04:35 PM
US Index Analysis: DJIA, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Enter Historically Bullish Santa Claus Rally Period
Yesterday 01:45 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets. For over 20 years, we've helped traders realise their ambitions and continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest GBP articles

Market chart showing uptrend
GBP/AUD: Scrutiny of RBA, BOE interest rate outlooks generate potential pivot point
By:
David Scutt
October 24, 2023 02:20 AM
    united_kingdom_05
    GBP/USD: BoE ‘hawkish hike’ likely required to prevent further downside
    By:
    David Scutt
    September 21, 2023 12:43 AM
      united_kingdom_05
      GBP/USD, GBP/AUD: British pound breaking down on multiple fronts
      By:
      David Scutt
      September 14, 2023 11:47 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Quarter-End, 1.25 in Focus
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        June 29, 2023 06:48 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.