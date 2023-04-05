Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX retests key 12,900 level

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Wednesday 9:13 PM
8 views
Research
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Nasdaq 100 takeaways

  • Last week’s big breakout in the Nasdaq 100 is facing its first major test
  • The “Big 7” stocks that make up more than 50% of its weight are underperforming the broader index
  • Bullish bias remains intact for now, but economic data will be key

Last week, we discussed the big breakout above 12,900 in the Nasdaq 100 and concluded that “only a reversal back below this week’s lows near 12,500 would erase the near-term bullish bias in the Nasdaq 100.”

Now, a week on, that bullish bias is facing its first big test.

The tech-heavy index rallied as high as 13,200 yesterday, but fears about a slowing US economy on the back of soft JOLTS, ADP, and ISM Services PMI figures have traders questioning whether instability in the banking system and the delayed impact of interest rate hikes over the last year could tip the economy into recession.

Even more than other indices, the Nasdaq 100 is very top-heavy, with the majority of the index’s weighting in just seven “Big Tech” names. As the chart below shows, outside of Alphabet (GOOG and GOOGL), all of these behemoths are underperforming the index’s -1.0% move today as we go to press:

nasdaq_100_largest_stocks_04052023

Source: Slickcharts

Nasdaq 100 technical analysis: US TECH 100 daily chart

FX_NDX_DAILY_CHART_04052023

Source: StoneX, TradingView. Please note this product may not be available in all regions.

Looking at the chart above, the index has retraced back to the key 12,900 level. As many experienced traders know, breakouts have a tendency to revisit the proverbial “scene of the crime;” in other words, the Nasdaq 100 has retraced back to its initial breakout level, and it now remains to be seen if that previous resistance level will become support moving forward.

For now, a bullish bias remains appropriate with the index still above the key 12,900 level, but any more weakness, especially on the back of soft economic data in the coming days, would call that optimistic outlook into question.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter @MWellerFX

Related tags: Nasdaq Tech Tech Stocks US Tech 100 Indices

Latest market news

Indices dip on recession fears, Gold holds above $2,000
Today 07:54 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Bank stocks face tough test this earnings season
Today 05:01 PM
WTI Forecast: Crude likely heading higher after OPEC+ cuts
Today 02:07 PM
Dow Jones forecast - Stocks fall as recession fears rise: US Open
Today 01:02 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:52 AM
EUR/USD, Gold forecasts: Two trades to watch
Today 07:27 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Nasdaq articles

Close-up of market chart
Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX hits a 7-month high with room to rally further
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
March 30, 2023 07:32 PM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq enters a bull market: US Open
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    March 30, 2023 12:51 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      The ASX rallies, Nasdaq ponders a breakout as sentiment perks up
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 30, 2023 03:32 AM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 outlook: Stocks bulls return
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 29, 2023 01:00 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.