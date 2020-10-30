NatWest Continuation of the rebound

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
October 30, 2020 5:31 AM
2 views
Feature image of stock market figures and indices
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

The banking group NatWest announced that it swung to a 3Q profit after tax of 148 million pounds from a loss after tax of 209 million pounds in the prior-year period, while net interest income dropped 4.0% on year to 1.93 billion pounds. Impairment losses narrowed to 254 million pounds from 2.06 billion pounds in the prior quarter. The bank said: "We believe the full year impairment charge is likely to be at the lower end of the £3.5-4.5 billion range following the limited level of defaults across lending portfolios and associated ECL stage migration within the third quarter."

From a chartist’s point of view, the stock price is posting a short term rebound. The 20/50DMAs have validated a bullish cross. The daily RSI (14) is holding above a former declining trend line and is not overbought. Readers may want to consider the potential for opening Long positions above the key support at 100p, with 128.05p and 141.4p as targets. Alternatively, a push below 100p would reinstate a bearish bias with 90.55p as first alternative target.

Market chart demonstrating NatWest Continuation Of The Rebound. Published in October 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

 

Related tags: Coronavirus UK Equities

Latest market news

Nasdaq reverses course as bond yields rise
Today 08:16 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rally after Fed cuts rates & GDP accelerates
Today 01:27 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:31 AM
AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
Yesterday 11:18 PM
Traders hope for rate cuts, Nasdaq tops out?
Yesterday 07:08 PM
Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
Yesterday 07:04 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Coronavirus articles

China flag
Index in Focus: China A50
By:
January 5, 2023 08:14 PM
    China flag
    Index in Focus: China A50
    By:
    December 6, 2022 05:03 PM
      downtrend chart
      Index in Focus: China A50
      By:
      September 1, 2022 04:28 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Moderna Q2 preview: Where next for MRNA stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 1, 2022 08:40 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.