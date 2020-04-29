NTT Docomo Shaping Up a Triangle Pattern

The Stock is maintaining a Bullish Bias above Key Support at 3150 yen (around the 50-day moving average)....

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 29, 2020 4:59 AM
Uptrend
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
NTT Docomo (9437), a major Japanese telecom operator, announced that full-year (to March 31) net income dropped 10.9% on year to 591.52 billion yen.

Operating income fell 15.7% to 854.65 billion yen on revenue of 4.65 trillion yen, down 3.9%. The Company blamed falling earnings on intensifying competition induced by regulatory changes.

The coronavirus pandemic has slowed subscription sales, but raised voice and data consumption amid stay-at-home measures, the Company pointed out.

Having signed up 14,000 users for its 5G services launched in March, Docomo said the subscriber number could swell to 2.5 million by March 2021.

It has withdrawn its 2020 earnings guidance.

On a Daily Chart, the Stock is maintaining a Bullish Bias above Key Support at 3150 yen (around the 50-day moving average).


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


The share price, currently around the 20-day moving average, is shaping up a Triangle (Coil) Pattern.

A clear break above the Triangle would confirm a Bullish Continuation. Then, Upside Resistance would be encountered at 3475 yen and 3600 yen.

Related tags: Equities Earnings
Latest market news
View more news
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Susceptible to Test of Monthly Low
Today 08:20 PM
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Goes for 2750 Break
Today 07:20 PM
US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Post-Trump Plunge Tests Support
Today 06:29 PM
USD/JPY Forecast: The Yen Holds Ground as the BOJ Decision Approaches
Today 06:19 PM
EUR/USD Pushes Above 50-Day SMA for First Time Since October
Today 05:56 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Breakout Looms
Today 02:11 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Equities articles

stocks_07
Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
By:
James Stanley
January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
    Feature image of stock market figures and indices
    2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 23, 2024 02:45 PM
      stocks_09
      2025 Forecast for US Equities (Fundamental)
      By:
      James Stanley
      December 23, 2024 01:33 PM
        Equities Weekly Forecast: Broadcom, MARA & GameStop
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 9, 2024 06:29 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.