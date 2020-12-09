Ocado to target 2400p after Q4 trading statement

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 9, 2020 9:27 AM
2 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Ocado is due to release a Q4 trading update on Thursday 10th December.

Covid has been generous to Ocado. Ocado has undeniably be a standout winner from the covid crisis which accelerated a trend to online shopping. 

As with all supermarkets sales surged back in the first lockdown. However, unlike other supermarkets which struggled to cope with surging online demand Ocado, the nation’s only dedicated online supermarket was able to scale up quickly, there were of course a few teething problems as delivery slots became scarce and a crash or two on the website but these were quickly overcome enabling the so called “Microsoft of retailing” to take advantage of the rapid change is shopping habits; habits which could well be here to stay.

Focus on M&S
When the update is released, attention will be firmly on how the tie up with Marks & Spencer is going. The joint venture has now completed three months and expectations are running high. Kantar data earlier in the week pointed to 38.3% growth over the last 12 week period compared to last year. The group forecasts a full year boost to revenue of $30 million by the end of 2021, in addition to a small hit to earnings.

More than one string to its bow
The trading statement could also provide additional insight into the technology side of the business. Ocado sells its unique warehouse technology to other international supermarket groups which has helped Ocado up its earnings expectation to £60 million FY up from £40 million just a few months ago. Since then it has also agreed to buy US Kindred Systems an AI systems developer for picking and packing and Haddington Dynamics a robotic arm maker as it continues to focus on advancing its tech systems.

Chart thoughts
Ocado’s share price is currently trading around 2200p, after having eased back from 2900p a 12 month high reached at the end of September. The stock trades below its 50 & 100 sma on the daily chart. Additionally, the 50 sma has crossed below the 100 sma painting a bearish signal. 
However, horizontal support at 2140p has proved to be strong across November with the price rebounding from here late last month. Should this level hold then we would look for a move above 2400 (100 sma) to negate the near-term bearish bias and signal a move higher toward 2650 (Nov high).
On the flip side a break-through 2140 could see the 200 sma being tested at 2046, which could signal the start of a more pronounced sell off.

Market chart of Ocado Group toward Q4-2020. Published in December 2020 by FOREX.com

 

Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

Nasdaq extends winning streak
June 16, 2023 06:24 PM
Earnings This Week: FedEx, Accenture and Halfords
June 16, 2023 02:20 PM
Dow Jones outlook: Stocks head for a strong weekly gain
June 16, 2023 01:15 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
June 16, 2023 12:25 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Valuations look lofty as it hits 14-month high
June 16, 2023 10:17 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
June 16, 2023 07:23 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Equities articles

An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Earnings This Week: FedEx, Accenture and Halfords
By:
Joshua Warner
June 16, 2023 02:20 PM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    June 16, 2023 12:25 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 analysis: Valuations look lofty as it hits 14-month high
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      June 16, 2023 10:17 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: Testing resistance as it eyes fifth day of gains
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        June 16, 2023 07:11 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.