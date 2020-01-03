OIL MARKET WEEK AHEAD Irans Possible Scenarios

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
January 3, 2020 3:16 PM
7 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

More than any macroeconomic data scheduled for next week, the tone of trading will be set by what Iran does next after the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s overseas forces on Friday. Iran has already threatened some form of retribution, leaving the questions of where and when unanswered. Predictions are complicated by the fact that instead of hitting back directly, Iran may choose an ally from a network that has built up in the region, for instance using sympathetic rebel groups as it did in the case of the attack on Saudi Arabia’s key refinery complex in September.

On the question of where, most analysts seem to lean towards Iraq becoming the proxy battlefield for a conflict between Iran and the US with the former likely to try and hit US army points in the country. Alternatively, it may opt for a number of vulnerable points in the Straits of Hormuz and the Arabian peninsula. Iran may also choose to delay its response until it regroups after Soleimani’s death. The only thing that is certain is that Iran’s fury makes further clashes as good as inevitable, raising the geopolitical risk premium in oil.

It will be too early to analyze CFTC’s Commitment of Traders (COT) oil positions next week  because they will reflect the position changes in the past seven days, but in the weeks ahead there could be an increase not only in outright long oil positions but also in oil hedges as the Middle East situation remains fluid.

When

What

Why is it important

Mon 6 Jan 07.00

German Nov retail sales

Last up 0.8% on year, down 1.9% on month

Mon 6 Jan 20.30

CFTC Oil net positions

Last 536,400

Tue 7 Jan 10.00

EU Nov retail sales

Last -0.6% MoM

Tue 7 Jan  13.30

US Nov trade balance


Tue 7 Jan  15.00

US Nov factory orders

Up 0.2% MoM in October

Tue 7 Jan 21.30

API weekly US crude oil stocks

Last down 7.8m

Wed 8 Jan 07. 00

Germany Nov factory orders

Last -5.5% on year, down 0.4% on month

Wed 8 Jan 10. 00

EU Nov business climate

Last -0.23

Wed 8 Jan 10. 00

EU Nov industrial confidence

-9.2 in November

Wed 8 Jan 12. 00

US MBA mortgage applications


Wed 8 Jan 15.30

EIA crude oil stocks

Last down 11,463 on month

Thu 9 Jan 07.00

Germany Industrial production

Down 1.7% in October

Thu 9 Jan 07.00

Germany trade balance


Thu 9 Jan 13.30

US initial jobless claims

Last 222,000

Fri 10 Jan 13.30

US nonfarm payrolls

Last 266,000

Fri 10 Jan 18.00

Baker Hughes US oil rig count

Last at 805, down 278 on year

Fri 10 Jan 20.30

CFTC oil net positions


OPEC economic projections vs. real US macro data

OPEC’s supply and demand growth projections for this year are based, among projections for other countries, on the assumption that US growth will slow down slightly in 2020 to 1.8% from 2.3% last year. Trade balance data and industrial orders due out on Tuesday, mortgage growth on Wednesday, initial jobless claims Thursday and non-farm payrolls on Friday should all be analyzed in this context. OPEC has built in some space for a slowdown in demand not only from the US but also from other OECD countries when it prepared its projections for necessary production cuts.

The picture becomes more complicated if those macroeconomic numbers fall faster than expected, as was the case with US manufacturing PMI data for December. In contrast, jobless and mortgage data has fluctuated quite a bit over the last few months but has not been building up a picture of consistent decline. Instead the overall US economy still seems to be fairly healthy, at least as of writing!

Market chart tracking employment claims for past 3 months. Published in January 2020From Trading Economics US Dept of Labour

Source: TradingEconomics



Related tags: Brent Crude Oil Middle East Commodities Iran Oil

Latest market news

Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
Today 03:03 PM
Standard deviation explained
Today 02:57 PM
EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
Today 02:05 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
Today 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: UK GDP surprise lifts pound and sinks stocks – Top UK stocks
Today 07:04 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Brent articles

Research
Crude oil outlook: OPEC gap finally closed
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
April 26, 2023 02:00 PM
    Quarry and various stones
    What are the most traded commodities?
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    October 21, 2022 03:50 PM
      Oil rig on an grey day
      OPEC+ agrees to a 2,000,000bpd cut!
      By:
      October 5, 2022 03:50 PM
        Oil rig on an grey day
        OPEC+ agrees to a 2,000,000bpd cut!
        By:
        October 5, 2022 03:50 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.