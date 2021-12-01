Risk-off in stocks flows into safe haven currencies

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
December 2, 2021 12:41 AM
20 views
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

There has been quite a bit of volatility in the stocks since the S&P 500 made new all-time highs of 4744.6 on the day of the release of the Core PCE Price Index for October last week, which was 4.1% YoY vs 3.7% YoY in September.  Add to that, Omicron, a hawkish Fed Chairman, and the first cases of Omicron in the US, and stock markets are a bit worried.  And rightly so!  What are the 2 main reasons stocks have been going bid since the start of the pandemic:  Stimulus and control of the coronavirus. Well, Powell told us on Tuesday that they will discuss increasing the pace of tapering when the FOMC meets on December 15th and 16th, and the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has surfaced in nearly 20 countries so far, including the US, UK, parts of Europe, and Australia.  So, stocks are concerned!

20211201 spx500 daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

What does all that uncertainty mean for forex?  It means a flight to safety.  More specifically, it means buying Swiss Francs and Japanese Yen.  Both Switzerland and Japan are considered to own a substantial amount of foreign debt.  If the wheels fall off the cart, they can always sell these assets if needed to raise capital. Therefore, owning Swiss Francs and Japanese Yen are considered owning safe haven currencies.

Everything you should know about the Japanese Yen

GBP/JPY has been moving lower since October 21st, however the pair accelerated lower on November 4th when the Bank of England failed to raise interest rates after giving numerous signals they would do so.  The pair then consolidated in a flag formation between 152.50 and 155.75.  On November 26th, the first day the Omicron variant was “announced” by UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid, the pair broke lower out of the flag formation near the 50 Day moving Average at 153.69 and is on its way towards the flag target near 148.53. There is also horizontal support and the 50% retracement level from the January 2021 lows to the October 21st highs near that level.  If stocks continue lower (FTSE may gap lower below 7000), GBP/JPY may be near the flag target quickly. Horizontal resistance and the 200 Day Moving Average above aren’t until 152.50.

20211201 gbpjpy daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade GBP/JPY now:  Login or open a new account!

 

AUD/CHF is a great pair to look at when determining risk-on/risk-off.  Aussie is considered a “risky” currency, whereas the Swiss France is a “safe” currency.  If the pair if moving higher, its usually risk-on.  If it is moving lower, its usually risk-off.  AUD/CHF has also been moving lower since late October after forming a ‘funny looking” head and shoulders pattern from the lows on August 20th near 0.6513. Price moved higher and spiked through the 200 Day Moving Average several times near 0.6925, forming the Head of the pattern.  As price moved lower, AUD/CHF traded between the 50 Day Moving Average at 0.6700 and the neckline of the pattern at 0.6800.  The reason this is a “funny looking” Head and Shoulders pattern is because the right shoulder is much shorter in duration than the left shoulder.  However, on November 26th, AUD/CHF broke aggressively lower through the neckline of 0.6710 and is nearing its target at horizontal support of 0.6646.  The only level in its way is August 20th low!

20211201 audchf daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade AUD/CHF now:  Login or open a new account!

 

The Swiss Franc and the Japanese Yen are considered safe haven currencies.  When there is risk-off in stocks, there tends to be a flight to safety into them.  Watch these currencies to help determine risk-on and risk-off moves.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

 
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex SPX 500 AUD CHF GBP/JPY

Latest market news

US dollar analysis: Will NFP help the USD rise from the dead?
Today 02:32 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines and Tesco
Today 02:19 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Rally to 1.10 remains likely
Today 01:37 PM
Nasdaq forecast: Stocks fall as initial jobless claims jump: US open
Today 12:58 PM
Arbitrage trading: what is it and how does it work?
Today 12:30 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:56 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines and Tesco
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 02:19 PM
    Research
    EUR/USD Forecast: Rally to 1.10 remains likely
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 01:37 PM
      Congress building
      Nasdaq forecast: Stocks fall as initial jobless claims jump: US open
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Today 12:58 PM
        Close-up of stock market board
        Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Today 11:56 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.