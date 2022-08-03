Shell share price rises on back-to-back record earnings

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 3, 2022 5:03 AM
28 views
Oil rig on an grey day
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Shell rises on record earnings

Shell is firing on cylinders after the company beat expectations this morning, delivering a second consecutive quarter of record profits as it reaped the rewards from higher oil and gas prices as well as a spike in refining margins.

 

This has led to a significant step up in cashflow, generating more than enough for Shell to pay down debt and funnel more cash to shareholders.

 

Gearing has fallen below 20% for the first time since late 2015 after debt was slashed by almost $20 billion over the past year. That has also seen it finally cut the billions in debt that was loaded onto its balance sheet when it bought gas giant BG back in 2016.

 

Meanwhile, Shell has stepped-up shareholder returns this morning after launching a $6 billion share buyback for the coming quarter. That is up from the $4.3 billion returned on average through buybacks during the first two quarters of 2022.

 

Plus, Shell said it plans to keep distributing over 30% of operating cashflow going forward, signalling that it will continue to prioritise returning cash to investors.

 

CEO Ben van Beurden admitted that it is a ‘challenge’ to allocate the influx of cash into the business, but said it plans to keep buying back shares so long as they are undervalued and suggested we could see another uptick in buybacks in the fourth quarter.

 

Where next for Shell share price?

Shell share price rose steadily across the first halt of the year, forming a series of higher highs and higher lows before reach an all time high of 2440p. From there the price fell lower to 1910p.

 

After hitting a low of 1908p on July 14th, the Shell share price is extending its rebound, rising above the 20 sma, which combined with the bullish RSI keeps buyers hopeful of further upside.

 

Resistance can be seen at 2180p the 50 sma and a close over here could help the stock towards 2230p the late June high. Above here buyers could gain traction towards the June all time high of 2440p.

 

On the flip side, failure to break above the 50 sma could see the price fall back towards 2050p the 20 sma and March high.

 

The Shell share price is on the rise after another quarter of record earnings

 

How to trade the Shell stock

You can trade Shell shares with Forex.com in just four steps:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘Shell’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Or you can try out your trading strategy risk-free by signing up for our Demo Account.

Related tags: Equities Shares market Stocks Oil Energy Trade Ideas Technical Analysis Royal Dutch Shell B Earnings Earnings season

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 Forecast Stocks rise as ADP payrolls drop sharply
Today 01:14 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 4, 2023
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Euro finds relief ahead of key US data
Today 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:32 AM
EUR/USD looks at 1.04, DAX considers break of 15k: European open – 04/10/2023
Today 05:05 AM
Nasdaq resilience built on hype and extrapolation of near-term trends
Today 04:29 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Equities articles

stocks_05
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 4, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 12:30 PM
    stocks_03
    Nasdaq resilience built on hype and extrapolation of near-term trends
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 04:29 AM
      japan_03
      Nikkei 225: Important day for Japanese stocks as slide stalls at key support
      By:
      David Scutt
      Today 12:04 AM
        channel_03-LONC02G510KMD6R
        IPO stocks outlook: Arm, Instacart, VinFast, Klaviyo & Birkenstock
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 04:27 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.