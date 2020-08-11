SPDR Gold Trust Potential Reversal Signal

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 12, 2020 1:58 AM
4 views
Downward trend
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

According to Bloomberg's data, total known ETF holdings of gold slipped 0.1% to 108.65 million troy ounce, down for a third straight session, the first time since early June, suggesting that there might be some profit taking actions.


As shown on the daily chart, SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) has potentially formed a reversal signal after a recent rally. It has formed a bearish evening star pattern last week, and following by a 5.4% decline on Tuesday. The level at $189.60 may be considered as the nearest resistance, while the 1st and 2nd supports are expected to be located at $172.20 and $165.30 respectively. Alternatively, a break above $189.60 would suggest that the next resistance at $194.45 might be challenged again.

Source: TradingView, Gain Capital
Related tags: Stocks Gold Commodities

Latest market news

Are Equity Markets Too Relaxed?
April 21, 2023 08:11 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, pharmaceuticals, oil giants and UK banks
April 21, 2023 03:10 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks muted ahead of PMIs
April 21, 2023 01:16 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
April 21, 2023 12:10 PM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Where next for MSFT stock ahead of Q3 earnings?
April 21, 2023 08:58 AM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Alphabet stock in play ahead of Q1 earnings
April 21, 2023 08:09 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Stocks articles

An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, pharmaceuticals, oil giants and UK banks
By:
Joshua Warner
April 21, 2023 03:10 PM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    April 21, 2023 12:10 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Where next for MSFT stock ahead of Q3 earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      April 21, 2023 08:58 AM
        Android phone with google apps
        Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Alphabet stock in play ahead of Q1 earnings
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        April 21, 2023 08:09 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.