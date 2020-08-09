The Correction of Hang Seng Index Persists

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 10, 2020 12:32 AM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index retreated around 8% from July high at 26780 on weak Hong Kong's economic activity and the rising tension between U.S. and China.

The local economy of Hong Kong is still fragile as Hong Kong is still suffering from the third wave of coronavirus. Hong Kong's July Markit PMI dropped to 44.5, worse than the expectation of 50.4 from 49.6 in June.

The tension between the U.S. and China is escalating as the U.S. banned U.S. residents to do transactions with Tiktok and Wechat, and blocked China Telecom and China Mobile to offer service in America.

This morning, Chan's CPI rose 2.7% on year in July (vs +2.6% expected, +2.5% in June), while PPI dropped 2.4% (vs -2.5% expected, -3.0% in the previous month), according to the government.

The investors should focus on China's July industrial production (+6.2% on year) and retail sale (+1.5% on year) this week as the Chinese stocks weighted more than half in Hang Seng Index.

From a technical point of view, the index is capped by a declining trend line on a daily charting, indicating a bearish outlook. 

The 20-day moving average is also turning downward and the relative strength index broke below the rising trend line. Both indicators suggest that the downside momentum remains.

Bearish readers could set the resistance level at 25200, while support levels would be located at 23900 and 22500.

Market chart demonstrating The Correction Of Hang Seng Index Persists. Published in August 2020 by FOREX.com
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Indices CPI Inflation

Latest market news

EUR/USD, GBP/USD forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:16 AM
The ASX rallies, Nasdaq ponders a breakout as sentiment perks up
Today 03:32 AM
EUR/USD forecast: Bullish trend intact as key data eyed
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Major indices stabilize, absent news, real economy still strong
Yesterday 04:33 PM
Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY breaks out despite bearish seasonality
Yesterday 03:06 PM
AMC stock: Is the cinema chain a takeover target?
Yesterday 01:55 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Indices articles

Graphic of trading data chart
The ASX rallies, Nasdaq ponders a breakout as sentiment perks up
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 03:32 AM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 outlook: Stocks bulls return
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 01:00 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      Technical Tuesday: EUR/USD, FTSE, Nasdaq and Copper
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      March 28, 2023 12:00 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        The Nasdaq 100 outlook is underpinned by just seven companies
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        March 27, 2023 03:46 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.