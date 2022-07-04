Two trades to watch: EUR/USD, AUD/USD

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 4, 2022 9:17 AM
51 views
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/USD looks to PPI & investor sentiment figures

EUR/USD is holding steady in quiet trade after steep losses last week. The pair dropped 1.2% last week after Fed Powell pledged to hike rates even if it meant a recession in the US. Meanwhile, ECB Lagarde’s hawkish comments were overlooked by investors who instead fretted over a recession in the eurozone.

Today the pair is holding steady ahead of Eurozone PPI inflation which is expected to cool slightly to 36.7% in May, down from 37.2% in April.

Eurozone Sentix investor sentiment is expected to fall to -20 after rising unexpectedly in June to -15.89 despite the dire economic tone.

Meanwhile, the USD could trade quietly given the US's July 4th Independence Day public holiday.

Where next for EUR/USD?

EURUSD has formed a series of lower lows and lower highs. The pair trades below its 20 & 50, and the RSI is below 50, suggesting that there could be further downside to come. Sellers need to break below 1.0360 to create a lower low and head towards 1.0340, the January 2017 low.

Buyers could look to move over 1.0530 the 20 sma to expose the 50 sma at 1.0580. It would take a move over 1.06 from last week’s high to create a higher high.

eurusd chart

AUD/USD rises ahead of RBA rate decision

AUD/USD is climbing on Monday after falling almost 2% last week. The Aussie came under pressure as the market mood soured and gold prices fell for a third consecutive week. Overnight data showed that the labour market remains strong, with job advertisements rising 1.4% in MoM in June as demand remains strong. Building permits also rose 9.9% MoM in May.

Looking ahead, the US remains closed for Independence Day. However, the RBA rate decision will be in focus.

The RBA is expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points after a 50 bp hike in June to tame inflation. This will take the benchmark rate from 0.85% to 1.35%.

The move comes as consumer demand remains hot with spending even as inflation expectations rose to 6.7%.

Where next for AUDUSD?

AUDUSD has been trending lower across June, falling to a low of 0.6765 on Friday. The pair is attempting to rebound from this level, rising back over 0.68, which, combined with the bullish crossover on the MACD, keeps buyers optimistic of further upside.

Bulls must retake the 20 sma on the 4-hour chart at 0.6855 to expose the 50 sma at 0.69. A move over here could create a higher high and encourage buyers towards 0.6965.

Failure to retake the 20 sma could see the pair skip back to0.6765 and pull the pair towards 0.6750 the November 29, 2019, low and 0.6670 the October 2, 2019 low.

audusd chart
Related tags: Trade Ideas EUR USD AUD/USD Forex

Latest market news

Earnings This Week: Oracle, Adobe and Ashtead
Today 03:14 PM
Purchasing power parity: definition, formula and uses
Today 12:44 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:59 AM
Equities trading: definition, examples and how to trade
Today 11:00 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Tesla stock pops as automakers join charging network
Today 10:04 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: UK stocks muted in wake of US gains, mild China CPI
Today 07:22 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Earnings This Week: Oracle, Adobe and Ashtead
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 03:14 PM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 11:59 AM
      Research
      S&P 500 analysis: Tesla stock pops as automakers join charging network
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Today 10:04 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: UK stocks muted in wake of US gains, mild China CPI
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Today 07:22 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.