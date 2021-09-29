US Dollar Index DXY reaches new 2021 highs

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
September 29, 2021 8:31 AM
31 views
Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

The US Dollar Index (DXY) had been on a nice run since early September leading into last week’s FOMC statement. Although Powell and gang appeared to be on the more hawkish side, the DXY had sold off on what seemed like a “Buy the rumor, sell the fact” type of trade.  However, as markets began to decipher the language over the next few days, traders decided Powell was more hawkish than expected during the press conference, using such phrases as “tapering could conclude by the middle of next year” and “Many of the FOMC feel substantial further progress test on employment test has been met.  MY OWN VIEW IS THAT IT IS ALL BUT MET.”  Volatility ensued into the close that day, however DXY bulls continued to buy the US Dollar dips moving forward. 

What is the US Dollar Index (DXY)?

On Thursday, the DXY closed at highest level in 2021, reaching highs not seen since early November 2020!  The US Dollar made a 2021 low early in January at 89.20 and moved to a  high on March 31st at 93.44.  The pair fell back and tried to re-test the January lows, reaching 89.53.  This created a descending wedge (bullish) and price broke higher out of the wedge.  On August 20th, the DXY reached a new yearly high at 93.72! Today, the DXY once again made new highs for the year, reaching as high as 93.89 thus far!  And there still appears to be plenty of room to go.  Next level of resistance isn’t until the November 2020 highs at 94.285 and then and upward sloping trendline dating back to April 2011 near 94.40.  Above there are the highs from September 2020 at 94.74!

20210929dxydayily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

As the Euro makes up 57% of the US Dollar Index, one would expect the EUR/USD to move in the opposite direction from the DXY.  EUR/USD reached a new yearly low today at 1.1656 thus far, taking out the lows from August 20th at 1.1664.  If EUR/USD is to continue lower, there is a confluence of support at the lows of November 4th, 2020 and the 127.2% Fibonacci retracement from the August 20th lows to the September 3rd highs, between 1.1597 and 1.1602. Below there is the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the same timeframe at 1.1512 and horizontal support dating back to March 2020 at 1.1495.  Resistance above on the daily timeframe is at a confluence of horizontal resistance and the 50 Day Moving Average between 1.1770 and 1.1778.  Above there is a long-term upward sloping trendline from the September 3rd highs at 1.1908.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X


Trade EUR/USD now:  Login or open a new account!

 

With a hawkish Fed, the DXY has room to run higher.  The next meeting isn’t until November 3rd, at which time the FOMC is almost sure to announce tapering will begin (barring a terrible NFP print next Friday).  The ECB has been rather neutral.  Therefore, unless the ECB changes their tune, we may see more EUR/USD weakness.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

Related tags: DXY EUR Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

S&P 500 forecast- Inflation eases lifting stocks: US Open
Today 12:28 PM
Earnings This Week: Constellation Brands, Hilton Food and EnQuest
Today 12:12 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GOLD and AUD/NZD Forecast: Forex Friday
Today 12:00 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:08 AM
EUR/GBP, Gold forecasts: Two trades to watch
Today 07:18 AM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX hits a 7-month high with room to rally further
Yesterday 07:32 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest DXY articles

Market chart
US Core PCE comes in stronger than expected; US Dollar bid
By:
Joe Perry CMT
February 24, 2023 04:08 PM
    Currency prices
    European Open: The dollar remains supreme amidst hawkish Fed speak
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 17, 2023 05:38 AM
      downtrend chart
      US CPI hotter than expected, but still lower than December
      By:
      Joe Perry CMT
      February 14, 2023 03:45 PM
        Research
        Markets in holding pattern as traders eye US CPI
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 13, 2023 01:35 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.