US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Trump Rally Breaks Yearly Range

US Dollar surged 6.9% off the yearly low with the Trump rally fueling a breakout of the 2023 consolidation pattern. Battle lines drawn on the weekly technical chart.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
November 20, 2024 2:51 PM
US_flag_map
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

US Dollar Index Technical Forecast: USD Weekly Trade Levels (DXY)

  • US Dollar Trump rally charges breakout of 2023 consolidation pattern
  • USD breakout of yearly opening-range now approaching initial resistance hurdles
  • DXY resistance 107.35, 107.93-108.06, 108.98 (key)– Support 106.04/11, ~105.50s, 104.87/97 (key)

The US Dollar marked the largest single-week advance since September (the week after the yearly lows registered) with the DXY rally breaking to a fresh yearly high last week. The advance has extended 6.9% off the yearly lows while the medium-term outlook remains constructive, the index may be vulnerable in the near-term as the bulls approach initial resistance objectives. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the DXY weekly technical chart.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this USD setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

US Dollar Price Chart – USD Weekly (DXY)

US Dollar Price Chart-USD Weekly-DXY Trade Outlook- USD Technical Forecast-11-20-2024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; DXY on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In my last US Dollar Technical Forecast we noted that DXY rally may be vulnerable into confluent resistance at the July high-week close (HWC) / February high at 104.95/97- “losses should be limited to the yearly moving average IF the USD is heading higher on this stretch with a close above 105 needed to fuel the next leg in price.” The index broke higher the following week with breakout of the 2023 consolidation pattern taking DXY to fresh yearly highs. Note that weekly momentum has risen to the highest levels of the year and further supports the notion of a larger shift in trend here. A newly identified ascending pitchfork extending off the December / September lows keeps the outlook weighted to the topside while above the median-line.

Initial weekly resistance is eyed at the 2023 swing high near 107.35 with more significant technical confluences eyed at the 100% extension of the 2023 advance / 2022 July HWC at 107.93-108.06 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2022 decline at 108.98. Both levels represent areas of interest for possible topside exhaustion / price inflection IF reached.

Weekly support rests with the 2023 / April HWCs at 106.04/11 and is backed by the highlighted slope confluence near ~105.50s. Medium-term bullish invalidation is now raised to the July HWC / February high at 104.87/97- losses below this threshold would suggest a more significant high was registered last week and would threaten a larger trend reversal.

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Bottom line: The US Dollar has broken out of the yearly opening-range as well as the 2023 consolidation pattern and keeps the broader technical outlook weighted to the topside. That said, the index has now rallied six of the past seven weeks (one weekly Doji) and the near-term rally may be a bit extended here.

From a trading standpoint, losses should be limited to the median-line IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a breach / close above 107.35 needed to fuel the next leg of the advance. Keep in mind we have key US inflation data on tap next week into the close of the month- stay nimble into the releases and watch the weekly closes here for guidance. Review my latest US Dollar Short-term Outlook for closer look at the near-term DXY technical trade levels.

Key Economic Data Releases

 US Economic Calendar- USD Key Data Releases-Core CPI- USD Dollar Weekly Event Risk-11-20-2024

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

 

Related tags: Michael Boutros US Dollar USD DXY Technical Analysis Trade Ideas
Latest market news
View more news
GBP/USD Recovery Vulnerable as Bear Flag Formation Takes Shape
Today 07:55 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
Today 07:14 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 03:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
Today 02:36 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Michael Boutros articles

aus_07-LONC02G510KMD6R
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 07:14 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Threatens Bear Market Rebound
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Today 02:01 PM
      EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold Weekly Technical Outlook
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      Yesterday 05:54 PM
        japan_07
        Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Bears Emerge
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        November 27, 2024 05:00 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.