Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Rally Reverses at Resistance

Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Weekly / Daily Trade Levels
- USD/JPY poised to snap four-week advance- outside-weekly reversal off resistance
- USD/JPY threatens larger correction within September uptrend
- Resistance 156.67 (key), 158.45, 160.40- Support 154.89, 152.70-153.40 (key), 151.84-152.03
The US Dollar is set to snap a four-week winning streak against the Japanese Yen with USD/JPY with the post-election rally poised to close an outside-weekly reversal of technical resistance. While the broader outlook remains constructive, the near-term threat now shifts towards a larger correction within the broader multi-month uptrend. Battle lines drawn on the USD/JPY weekly & daily technical charts.Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Yen setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.
Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Weekly
Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView
Technical Outlook: In last month’s Japanese Yen Technical Forecast we noted that the USD/JPY rally was, “testing technical resistance this week and while near-term outlook remains constructive, the immediate advance may be vulnerable into this threshold. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops- losses should be limited to the 200 DMA IF Price is heading for a breakout with a close above 153.40 needed to mark uptrend resumption.”
USD/JPY fell nearly 1.7% in the following days with the 200-day moving average catching the decline into the start of the month. The post-election rally extended more than 3.6% off those lows before exhausting with price now poised to mark an outside-weekly reversal off Fibonacci resistance at the 76.4% retracement of the yearly range near 156.67- risk for a deeper pullback within the broader multi-month uptrend.
Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Daily
Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView
A closer look at the daily chart shows USD/JPY failing to hold a close above the 75% parallel of the ascending pitchfork we’ve been tracking off the September lows. Note that daily momentum continues to signal bearish divergence and further highlights the threat to the medium-term advance.
Initial support now rests with the June low-day close (LDC) near 154.89 backed by 152.70-156.40- a region defined by the 23.6% retracement of the September advance, the May LDC, and the 61.8% retracement of the yearly range. Broader bullish invalidation now raised to the 200-day moving average / 2022 & 2023 swing highs / November open at 151.84-152.03- look for a larger reaction there IF reached. Losses below this threshold would suggest a more significant high was registered this week.
A topside breach / close above this week’s high exposes subsequent resistance objectives at the April high-close (HC) at 158.45 and the 1990 high at 160.40. Note that the upper parallel converges on this threshold into the December open.
Bottom line: USD/JPY has responded to Fibonacci resistance with price poised to mark an outside-reversal on the heels of a four-week rally- risk for a larger pullback within the broader uptrend. From a trading standpoint, losses should be limited to the median-line / 153 IF price is heading for a breakout on this stretch with a close above 156.67 needed to mark uptrend resumption. I’ll publish an updated Japanese Yen Short-term Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term USD/JPY technical trade levels.
USD/JPY Key Economic Data Releases
Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.
Active Weekly Technical Charts
- Crude Oil (WTI)
- British Pound (GBP/USD)
- Euro (EUR/USD)
- Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD)
- Swiss Franc (USD/CHF)
- US Dollar Index (DXY)
- Australian Dollar (AUD/USD)
- Gold (XAU/USD)
- Silver (XAG/USD)
--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist
Follow Michael on X @MBForex
Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.
We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.