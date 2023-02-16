US open: Strong data sinks stocks

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 16, 2023 3:07 PM
49 views
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -0.85% at 33830

S&P futures -1.13% at 4101

Nasdaq futures -1.52% at 12500

In Europe

FTSE -0.12% at 79991

Dax -0.35% at 15470 

US PPI rises by more than forecast

Stronger-than-expected data has continued into Thursday, sending futures lower ahead of the open.

US futures quickly pared earlier gains following the release of hotter-than-expected US PPI and a stronger-than-forecast labor market.

US PPI rebounded in January, rising 0.7% MoM, up from -0.2% in December and ahead of forecasts of 0.4% MoM.

Meanwhile, US jobless claims unexpectedly fell to 194k from 196k in the previous week, down from 200k forecast.

The data build on the theme of stronger-than-forecast data points this week, after US CPI and retail sales came in ahead of estimates, suggesting, far from cooling into a recession, the US economy is still pretty hot. Inflation concerns are once overtaking recession fears as the prime concern for the markets, which means hawkish Fed fears are back in the driving seat.

There are now growing worries that the Fed won’t be pausing rate hikes any time soon, let alone perform a dovish pivot.

As we would expect, as hawkish Fed bets rise, stocks are heading lower, led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq. Meanwhile, the USD is pushing higher.

Looking ahead, investors will focus on the Fed policymakers who are due to speak and could shed more light on the Fed’s future path for rate hikes.

Corporate news

Shopify falls almost 10% pre-market after the e-commerce platform beat revenue and profit forecasts but gave disappointing forward guidance. The firm expects consumers to rein in spending.

Roku rose 12% pre-market after the streaming device beat Q4 revenue estimates and posted a 16% increase in active users. Roku also forecast strong growth in the current quarter.

Where next for the Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq rebounded from 12400, running into resistance at 12750 today, before easing lower. The index continues to trade above the multi-week rising trendline and the RSI supports further upside. Buyers could look for a rise to 12900, the 2023 high, to extend the bullish run and create a higher high. Above here 13200 the August 26 high comes into play. On the flip side, a break below 12240 the February 13 low, and 12100, the 100 sma could create a lower low exposing the 200 sma at 11920.

nasdaq chart

FX markets – USD rises, AUD falls

The USD is rising to a monthly high after strong data fuels bets that the Fed will keep raising interest rates for longer.

AUD/USD is falling amid a stronger USD and after Australian jobs data. The figures showed an unexpected rise in Australian unemployment and signs that the labour market is starting to weaken as the impact of rate hikes starts to show through. Unemployment rose to 3.7%, up from 3.5%, and the economy lost jobs for the second straight month.

GBP/USD has fallen below 1.20, adding to steep losses yesterday. There is a growing divergence between the US and the UK, whereby the US is showing signs of hotter-than-forecast inflation and a more hawkish Fed, while the UK is experiencing cooler-than-forecast inflation and signs of a less hawkish BoE.

AUD/USD -0.38% at 0.6877

GBP/USD -0.41% at 1.1985

Oil trades in a familiar range

Oil prices continue to train in a narrow range across the week, consolidating after rallying 9% in the previous week and as investors continue to weigh up fundamental factors.

Traders have largely shrugged off a strong build in US crude inventories. According to EIA data, US crude stockpiles rose to the highest levels since June 2021. However, this is reportedly owing to a data adjustment that explains the muted moves in oil prices following the data.

Elsewhere oil traders continue to weigh up Russia's 500,000 bpd production cut from next month, the uncertain global economic outlook, as well as the economic rebound in China.

 

WTI crude trades -0.01% at $78.85

Brent trades at -1% at $85.06 

Looking ahead

N/A

 

Related tags: USD Nasdaq Indices Oil

Latest market news

Nasdaq tumbles, Oil sees profit-taking after ‘good’ inflation data
Today 06:11 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Slightly softer US CPI increases chance of Fed policy hold
Today 04:41 PM
Dow Analysis: DJIA Nears 18-Month Highs After Benign CPI Data
Today 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 10, 2023
Today 12:48 PM
Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus ahead of US CPI
Today 11:00 AM
Leverage in forex: definition, examples and calculator
Today 08:15 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest USD articles

Congress building
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rally after Fed cuts rates & GDP accelerates
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 27, 2023 01:27 PM
    USA flag
    S&P500 Forecast :Caution ahead of the Fed & after mixed tech earnings
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 26, 2023 01:06 PM
      Congress building
      S&P500 Forecast: Futures edge higher ahead of Alphabet & Microsoft earnings
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      July 25, 2023 01:12 PM
        Congress building
        Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise ahead of a critical week
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        July 24, 2023 12:51 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.