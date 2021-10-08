US open: Wall Street mixed after huge miss on NFP

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 8, 2021 2:56 PM
20 views
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -0.1% at 34720

S&P futures +0.05% at 4400

Nasdaq futures +0.4% at 14955

In Europe

FTSE -0.04% at 7082

Dax -0.09% at 15232

Euro Stoxx 00.19% at 4090

Learn more about trading indices

Just 194k jobs added

US stocks are set to open mixed following another huge miss from the US non-farm payrolls.

The closely watched US labour department’s job report revealed that just 194k jobs were added in September meanwhile August’s number was upwardly revised to 366k from 248k. The September number was well below the 500k that was forecast, which could still be Delta covid related.

The unemployment rate ticked lower to 4.8%, down from 5.2% and comfortably below the 5.1% forecast. Average hourly earnings were also well above estimates of 0.4%, at 0.6%. Rather than bringing answers, this reports keeps raising more questions.

The big question is whether the report was weak enough for the Fed to hold back on tapering bond purchases next month. There will not be another NFP before the November Fed meeting. And I don’t think that has been the case. This is a disappointing report but not sufficiently so to knock the Fed off course.

Whilst the USD has come off slightly, US futures are trading mixed with the tech sector set to lead gains whilst cyclicals are edging lower.

Where next for the S&P500?

The S&P continues to trade between the 50 & 200 sma. The RSI is also neutral. Buyers could wait for a move above the 50 sma at 4445 to bring 4500 back into the frame. Sellers might look for a move below 4300 for a deeper sell off.

S&P 500 chart

FX – USD eases post NFP

The US Dollar has dropped lower following the release of the US NFP. The number is a huge miss and raises plenty of questions over the health of the labour market.

GBPUSD is set for weekly gains despite Brexit issues and concerns remaining. Inflation expectations continue rising as energy prices remain elevated.

GBP/USD  +0.26% at 1.3650

EUR/USD  +0.22% at 1.1578

Oil set for 7th straight week of gains

Oil prices are on the rise on Friday and are set to book weekly gains over 3.7% marking the 7th straight week of gains as several catalysts keep the oil price buoyant. Rising demand as economic activity rebounds and surging gas prices have under pinned oil prices. As gas prices rise expectations are for an accelerated switch from gas to oil to generate power this winter.

On the supply side, earlier this week OPEC stuck to its plan of raising output by just 400k bpd from November.

With few catalysts set to change in the near term, the upward trajectory for oil looks set to continue.

WTI crude trades +0.62% at $78.57

Brent trades +0.52% at $82.17

Learn more about trading oil here.

 

Looking ahead

18:00 Baker Hughes Rig Count

 

  2.  

    How to trade with FOREX.com

    Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  3. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  4. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  5. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  6. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: Indices Forex Oil SPX 500 Dow Jones USD

Latest market news

Major Indices, Gold and Oil hesitate ahead of key payroll data
Yesterday 05:19 PM
US dollar analysis: Will NFP help the USD rise from the dead?
Yesterday 02:32 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines and Tesco
Yesterday 02:19 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Rally to 1.10 remains likely
Yesterday 01:37 PM
Nasdaq forecast: Stocks fall as initial jobless claims jump: US open
Yesterday 12:58 PM
Arbitrage trading: what is it and how does it work?
Yesterday 12:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Indices articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX retests key 12,900 level
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
April 5, 2023 07:13 PM
    Screen showing share price of 22,450
    How to use the CAPE ratio to evaluate long term stock performance
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    April 4, 2023 06:08 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX hits a 7-month high with room to rally further
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      March 30, 2023 07:32 PM
        Circuit board
        Nasdaq 100 Outlook: NVIDIA to book biggest quarterly gain in two decades
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        March 30, 2023 02:09 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.