USD/CNH, China A50 vulnerable as stimulus measures disappoint

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 4:45 AM
2 views
China flag
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Traders hoping for bold stimulus measures from Chinese policymakers have been left disappointed again, amplifying concerns regarding the trajectory for the Chinese economy. And that makes it difficult to get excited about a meaningful recovery in mainland stocks or the Chinese yuan.

Property market support lacking

The People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) Loan Prime Rate (LPR) – the benchmark rate new and existing loans within China are priced off – was lowered by 10 basis points to 3.45% for August, below the 15 basis point reduction expected. The 5-year LPR -- which influences mortgage rates – was surprisingly left unchanged at 4.2%, delivering another hit to sentiment towards China’s property sector.

Markets were looking for a decline in both LPS tenors of at least 15 basis points, the same degree wholesale funding costs were reduced when the PBOC cut its 1-year medium-term lending facility rate to 2.5% last week, the largest decline since the early stages of the pandemic.

China A50 remains a sell-on-rallies play

With traders growing increasingly desperate for a stimulus “bazooka” from either the government or PBOC, today’s underwhelming measures underscores why Chinese markets remain on the nose with investors.

The China A50 added to losses following the LPR announcement, testing solid support below 12,400 which has held firm over the past two months. A break of that support zone may open see a test of the June lows below 12,300. There’s little in the way of major support beyond that level until 12,000.

Should the support zone below 12,400 continue to hold, gains to the topside are likely to be capped around 12,750 in the absence of a meaningful change in sentiment towards the prospects for the Chinese economy.

China A50. Source: Trading View

Fresh highs for USD/CNH on the cards?

USD/CNH reacted immediately to the LPR announcement, shifting back towards the middle of the trading range it’s been stuck in since the start of last week. On the topside, a break of 7.3500 opens the door to a potential test of the record high set in October last year. On the downside, bids may emerge around 7.2850, 7.2500 and again at 7.2350.

In the advent of a more sizeable reversal – something that remains a possibility given reports of regular intervention in the FX market by state-controlled Chinese banks and stronger daily fixings from PBOC -- a support zone below 7.1300 looms as a possible first port of call.

USD/CNH. Source: Trading View

 

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: USD/CNH PBOC China A50 USD

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 21st August 2023
Today 01:07 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 battered and bruised: Asian Open – 21st August 2023
Yesterday 10:27 PM
Jackson Hole, Powell speech to drive sentiment: The Week Ahead
August 19, 2023 05:33 AM
Nasdaq recovers after early declines, China’s problems worsen
August 18, 2023 07:09 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD and DXY approaching key levels - Forex Friday
August 18, 2023 04:16 PM
Earnings This Week: NVIDIA, Baidu and Snowflake
August 18, 2023 02:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest USD/CNH articles

china_02
USD/CNY: PBOC ramps up efforts to defend the yuan
By:
David Scutt
August 18, 2023 01:36 AM
    Research
    S&P 500, USD/CNH analysis: Markets calmer as PBOC papers over cracks
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    August 17, 2023 11:00 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      S&P 500, USD/CNH and EUR/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      August 15, 2023 04:00 PM
        Uptrend
        Copper, USD/CNH and AUD/USD outlook boost by China stimulus – Technical Tuesday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 25, 2023 04:22 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.