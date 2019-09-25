USDCAD rally on the cards

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 25, 2019 1:57 PM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Our regular followers know that I am a price action trader/analyst and tend to build my ideas around what price is doing – or in some cases isn’t doing  – either after some key fundamental event or following the formation of a particular price pattern. Now here is a perfect example of exactly what I am talking about. The USD/CAD has created several bearish-looking price candles on its daily chart below the 200-day moving average over the past few days. So, prior to today’s session, it would have been reasonable to expect further weakness in the exchange rate, particularly after support in the 1.3255 area gave way. Yet, after a brief break lower, price has turned positive on the day and broken not only back above the 1.3255 level, which should have turned into resistance, but also above yesterday’s high. It is therefore refusing to break lower. What is this telling you? Well, it is telling me that the USD/CAD is strong and that the sellers may have been trapped. So, I immediately ask myself this question: if the sellers are truly trapped, where are their stops likely to be resting? A logical area would be above those bearish looking candle and the 200-day moving average circa 1.3310. Now THIS is exactly where I would expect price to move to, if my thesis is correct. But this could turn out to be a more significant reversal and we could see an eventual move towards the levels shown on the chart. However, I would be quick to drop this bullish view in the event price turns lower and creates a new low on the day today. If that happens, just ignore my analysis and carry on with your life! Jokes aside, there are a lot of lessons you can take away from this. So, even if the analysis becomes invalid, you will have hopefully learned an alternative way of looking at price action. 

Source: eSignal and FOREX.com.

Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

Japanese Yen Analysis: A Primer on Past BOJ Interventions and USD/JPY Levels to Watch
June 30, 2023 08:51 PM
Nasdaq rally spurred by improving inflation data
June 30, 2023 06:05 PM
History of the stock market
June 30, 2023 05:34 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI to start Q3 with some bullish momentum
June 30, 2023 03:27 PM
Nasdaq100 outlook: Stocks rise after core PCE cools further
June 30, 2023 01:25 PM
AUD/USD outlook: Forex Friday
June 30, 2023 11:54 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Japanese Flag
Japanese Yen Analysis: A Primer on Past BOJ Interventions and USD/JPY Levels to Watch
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
June 30, 2023 08:51 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    AUD/USD outlook: Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    June 30, 2023 11:54 AM
      Research
      USD/JPY inches towards 145 as intervention risks rise
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 29, 2023 10:59 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Quarter-End, 1.25 in Focus
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        June 29, 2023 06:48 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.