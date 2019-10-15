USDJPY stocks rally on positive news flow

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
October 15, 2019 2:12 PM
5 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Thanks to a flurry of positive news flow, ranging from Brexit-related headlines to US-China trade situation, as well as mixed bank earnings, equity markets have rallied sharply today in expense of safe-haven gold and yen. The pound and euro have also risen strongly, causing the Dollar Index (DXY) to turn negative. In other words, it has been risk-ON so far today.

But could that change?

As a result of the risk rally, the USD/JPY was in the positive territory – now in its fifth consecutive green day. The rally has pushed the USD/JPY finally above strong resistance in the 108.45/50 region today, thus triggering fresh technical buying momentum. The exchange rate was closing in on the 109.00 handle at the time of writing, where we have the 200-day average meeting a Fibonacci extension level. Profit-taking around here may cause rates to ease back a little.

A little pullback will not worry the bulls. So long as this 108.45/50 area holds as support now, then the path of least resistance would remain to the upside. However, if for whatever reason (and there are plenty of reasons) sentiment turns sour again, then the USD/JPY could fall back sharply.

But as things stand, we would only turn bearish on the USD/JPY again if that 108.45/50 old resistance area (now support) breaks down. Now that would be a real worry for the bulls, especially given the DXY’s (weak) performance of late. The bullish bias would completely become invalidated upon a break below today’s low at 108.15. If that were to happen then a significant drop would become likely.


Source: eSignal and FOREX.com.

Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

Stocks hit by the good news/bad news jobs report
Yesterday 10:43 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
Yesterday 03:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
Yesterday 03:45 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Rivian and Alibaba
Yesterday 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
Yesterday 12:49 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
Yesterday 11:34 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 03:45 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 11:34 AM
      Market chart
      USD/JPY, China A50 Analysis: Asian Open - 4th August 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 3, 2023 11:14 PM
        jobs_04
        Dollar analysis: Gold and EUR/USD outlook in focus - Nonfarm Payrolls Preview
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 3, 2023 03:24 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.