USDNOK Krone finally bottomed out

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 20, 2019 1:31 PM
4 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

The Norwegian Krone’s dire performance over the past several months has puzzled many market watchers, who argue that the Scandinavian currency is undervalued for many reasons. After all, Norway’s solid economic performance continued in the third quarter with GDP expanding 0.7 per cent. This compares favourably against other developed economies including the Eurozone, where expansion has been much weaker, and even the US, where growth has slowed down to below 2 per cent.

More to the point, the country’s central bank has been the sole hawk among dovish central banks elsewhere.  The Norges Bank has raised interest rates four times in 2019, although in October it decided to keep policy unchanged at 1.5% as expected. The Bank noted then that “global uncertainty persists and interest rates abroad are very low,” but at the same time, “the weak krone may result in higher inflation ahead.”  Governor Øystein Olsen said that their “current assessment of the outlook and balance of risks suggests that the policy rate will most likely remain at the present level in the coming period.” So, the Norges Bank has not exactly turned dovish. The bank’s neutral stance should help limit the downside for the krone going forward.

Meanwhile with prices of crude oil, Norway’s main export, stabilising again of late, the krone may, after all, be able to rise from the ashes in the weeks ahead, particularly if foreign central banks signal further rate cuts are on the horizon.

Source: Trading View and FOREX.com.

From a technical point of view, the USD/NOK has put in a few lower highs of late suggesting that the bears are perhaps finally beginning to exert some pressure on rates. So far, though, key support areas are still intact, so more work is needed from the bears before the tide potentially turns against the bulls. Still, today’s price action has been very interesting as the bulls’ earlier attempt at pushing rates above a short-term bearish trend failed. Although I will stop short of saying that this is the clearest sign yet that the trend is turning lower, it is nonetheless very interesting to observe. What the bears would like to see now is, first and foremost, a closing break below short-term support at 9.1350, followed by a breakdown below old lows in the region between 0.9050 to 0.9080 next. If seen, that would be a solid bearish development.


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

Nasdaq bounces back as traders rethink impact of solid jobs report
October 6, 2023 06:32 PM
Gold analysis: Metal rises despite NFP beat
October 6, 2023 03:25 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines & Walgreens
October 6, 2023 03:20 PM
Stock market crash history: past financial bubbles and crises
October 6, 2023 02:55 PM
S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
October 6, 2023 02:28 PM
EUR/USD Q4 Outlook: More losses to come?
October 6, 2023 01:41 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Forex articles

USA flag
Dollar analysis: Has Dollar Index Peaked? - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
October 6, 2023 11:00 AM
    Research
    EUR/USD tries to snap its record losing streak: The Week Ahead – 06/10/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    October 6, 2023 02:05 AM
      gold_03
      Gold and AUD/JPY hint at reversals: Asian Open – 06/10/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 5, 2023 09:47 PM
        Currency prices
        Yen analysis: GBP/JPY could drop if yields fell further
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        October 5, 2023 05:45 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.