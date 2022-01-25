USD/RUB hit flag target. What’s next?

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
January 25, 2022 9:20 PM
26 views
Board of currencies
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

Russian troops are building up on the Ukraine border.  Thus far, they have amassed roughly 100,000 troops.  As a result, the Russian Ruble is falling.  Below are recent headlines as to why the Ruble is continuing to fall:

  • The UK said on Monday that Russia is looking to replace the Ukraine President with a pro-Russian President.
  • On Tuesday, the UK said that Russian advanced troops are already operating inside Ukraine.
  • On Monday, the US put 8,500 troops on notice that they may be headed to Europe.
  • The US asked the families of diplomats in Ukraine to leave.
  • The US and the UK are discussing sanctions on Russian. The biggest sanction is a removal from the SWIFT system

Yet, Russia says the West is acting out of hysteria and that it has no intentions of invading Ukraine.  Whether they will or not is irrelevant for the Ruble at this point.  The Russian currency isn’t sticking around to find out.  Traders have been selling the Ruble aggressively since the beginning of the year.

 

USD/RUB had been trading in a symmetrical triangle (green lines) since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.  As price approached the apex, the pair began to form a flag formation just above the 200 Day Moving Average.  It then broke above the top trendline of the triangle near 75.70. After a brief pullback to retest the trendline, USD/RUB was off to the races and hasn’t looked back since. Yesterday, price reached the target of the flag pattern, reaching a high of 77.77.

20220125 usdrub daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

So where is the Ruble headed now?  On a 240-minute timeframe, it appears as if USD/RUB is still headed higher, as it has formed a short-term flag formation.  The target for the flag is near 80.25, which is also the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the highs of April 5th, 2021 to the lows of October 26th, 2021.  First horizontal resistance is at the highs of November 2nd, 2020 and then the highs from March 2020 at 82.86.  If price does continue higher soon (for example, if Russian invade Ukraine), USD/RUB could be up at 84.42, which is the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the recently mentioned timeframe.  Price is currently trading near the first support level, the highs from April 6th, 2021, at 78.58.  Below there, horizontal support is at 77.20 and 75.61, then the 50 Day Moving Average (see daily) at 74.75.

20220125 usdrub 240

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

If the headlines continue to be negative regarding Russia invading Ukraine, it should provide a stronger reason for USD/RUB to move higher.  After completing a flag on the daily timeframe, the pair appears to be forming another flag on the shorter 240-minute timeframe.  Watch the 80.20 level for a flag target!

  


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex USD/RUB Russia

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 falters as Canada’s rate hike focusses attention on next week’s US decision
Today 07:29 PM
Nasdaq 100 profit-taking as Canada’s rate hike focusses attention on next week’s US decision
Today 06:13 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI extends recovery
Today 04:30 PM
Canadian dollar analysis: BOC surprises with a hike, USD/CAD falls to trendline support
Today 02:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Stocks are muted ahead of next week’s Fed meeting
Today 12:34 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:33 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
Crude oil outlook: WTI extends recovery
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 04:30 PM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 outlook: Stocks are muted ahead of next week’s Fed meeting
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Today 12:34 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Today 12:33 PM
        Research
        EUR/USD forecast: Some stability
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Today 12:01 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.