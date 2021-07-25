Video Copper Could Outperform Precious Metals

If earnings continue to outperform expectations then copper prices could well break out sooner than later. But the same cannot be said for platinum or palladium which have printed swing highs below resistance levels.
S&P 500: Market Internals
S&P 500: 4411.79 (1.01%), 23 July 2021
- Communication Services (2.65%) was the strongest sector and Energy (-0.43%) was the weakest
- 10 out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher
- 4 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the S&P 500
- 1 out of the 11 sectors traded lower on the S&P 500
- 412 (81.58%) stocks advanced and 91 (18.02%) declined
- 86.34% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
- 85.35% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
- 60.79% of stocks closed above their 20-day average
Outperformers:
- + 7.84% - Moderna Inc (MRNA.OQ)
- + 7.36% - Robert Half International Inc (RHI.N)
- + 5.30% - Facebook Inc (FB.OQ)
Underperformers:
- -5.29% - Intel Corp (INTC.OQ)
- -4.71% - Verisign Inc (VRSN.OQ)
- -3.62% - Organon & Co (OGN.N)
How to trade with FOREX.com
Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:
- Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
- Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
- Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
- Place the trade.
10.1.1
Latest market news
September 15, 2023 05:50 PM
September 15, 2023 02:57 PM
September 15, 2023 01:03 PM
September 15, 2023 12:33 PM
September 15, 2023 11:30 AM
September 15, 2023 09:14 AM
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Video articles
October 25, 2021 03:08 AM
September 26, 2021 11:46 PM
September 23, 2021 11:34 PM
September 21, 2021 09:54 PM