Weekly COT Report: Pound Shorts Intensify

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 22, 2021 2:19 AM
25 views
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Traders trimmed long exposure to the US dollar by -$0.59 billion, according to data from IMM. Read our guide on how to interpret the weekly COT report  

As of Tuesday 16th November:

  • Traders trimmed long exposure to the US dollar by -$0.59 billion, according to data from IMM. Net long-exposure now sits at $17.9 billion, and long $.6 billion against emerging markets.
  • Large speculators are now aggressively short GBP futures, with net-short exposure now at its most bearish level since June 2020.
  • The pound saw the largest weekly change among FX majors, with traders increasing net-short exposure by 19.5k contracts.
  • Net-short exposure to AUD futures fell to a 2-month low.
  • Net-short exposure to the 10-year treasury note is at its most bearish level since February 2020.

 

British pound futures

Traders are now aggressively short British pound futures, with the net-short positioning now sitting at its most bearish level since June 2020.

Traders are now aggressively short British pound futures, with the net-short positioning now sitting at its most bearish level since June 2020. However, it is worth noting that the report was compiled before traders began to strongly suspect that the BOE will hike at their next meeting following strong inflation data and a decent employment report. We therefore may find that some of these shorts have since been closed out and we may see bearish exposure reduced Friday’s report.

 

Australian dollar futures

Traders have been shedding their short contracts since the middle of September, but it is worth noting that longs have increased for two consecutive weeks.

Whilst plenty of bears remain short AUD futures, bulls have increased their gross-long exposure to the Aussie for a fifth consecutive week which as taken the net-short index to its lowest level since August. It may take RBA to be a lot less dovish to shake off some of these bears though as they remain adamant that no rate hike can be expected until 2023/2024.

 

Large speculative positioning on commodities:

Large speculative positioning on commodities

As of Tuesday 16th November:

  • Large speculators increased net-long exposure to platinum for a sixth consecutive week and are now at their most bullish level since March.
  • Net-long exposure to silver futures are at their highest level since June.
  • Traders continued to close both long and short contracts on WTI futures.
  • Futures trimmed net-long exposure to copper futures for a fourth week.

 

Platinum futures

Traders have been shedding their short contracts since the middle of September, but it is worth noting that longs have increased for two consecutive weeks.

Traders have been shedding their short contracts since the middle of September, but it is worth noting that longs have increased for two consecutive weeks. So, what began as short covering has now turned into a healthy bullish trend. That said, prices closed lower last week so it appears that platinum prices are now in a corrective phase, but as long as prices hold above the September low then we will seek new bullish setups.

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Forex Commodities USD Market Sentiment COT/USD Technical Analysis GBP AUD platinum

Latest market news

Dollar Forecast: USD weakens despite strong NFP - Forex Friday
Yesterday 03:49 PM
Indices rally on stronger jobs report, but data negative for rate cuts
Yesterday 02:55 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Airbnb and PayPal
Yesterday 01:43 PM
WTI outlook: Oil prices extend rebound after NFP
Yesterday 01:26 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stock rise after Apple beats & despite a stronger NFP
Yesterday 12:58 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 12:09 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Dollar Forecast: USD weakens despite strong NFP - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 03:49 PM
    Jobs
    US dollar analysis: When will NFP be bad enough for the Fed to cut?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    May 4, 2023 02:45 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      Euro outlook: FOMC down, Norges Bank and ECB up next
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 4, 2023 06:10 AM
        Federal reserve name plaque on building
        US dollar analysis: Fed threads the needle, still sees no cuts
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        May 3, 2023 07:31 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.