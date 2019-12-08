Weekly COT Report USD Exposure Hits A 6 Week High

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
December 8, 2019 11:23 PM
3 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Weekly COT Report: Bullish USD Exposure Hits A 6-Week High


Read our guide on how to interpret the weekly COT report

As of Tuesday 3rd December:

  • Large speculators increased net-long to USD by $19.8 billion, taking it to a 6-week high
  • Net-short exposure to AUD was decreased by 8,9k contracts
  • Traders were their most bearish on yen in 6-months
  • Weekly changes for FX majors were all under 10k contracts, so minor adjustments overall



USD: Traders are their most bullish on the dollar in 6-weeks, although we expect this to have picked up since the report was compiled following Friday’s strong NFP print.



AUD: Traders reduced net-short exposure by -8.9k contracts following last week’s RBA meeting. Gross long exposure continues to trend higher and are at their most bullish level since June 2018. Whilst gross-shorts remain around the 80k-100k region, there’s potential for short covering (and therefor a higher Aussie) if data tracks the RBA’s optimism in the new year. That said, with so many traders remaining net-short, if also points towards the potential for gross longs ot capitulate short data fall short of expectations.



JPY: Traders are their most bearish on the Japanese yen in 6 months to underscore the risk-on vibe in recent weeks. Still, whilst gross-short exposure is trendling nicely lower, gross longs remain anchored around the 40k-50k range. Moreover, as gross-short exposure is now approaching levels previously associated with an inflection point (around 125k region) when we should be mindful for a reversal to occur over the coming weeks.



As of Tuesday 3rd December:

  • Platinum traders were their most bullish since September 2016
  • Gold traders were their most bullish in 2 months
  • VIX bears were squeezed at record highs




VIX: Whilst we can never be certain of the timing, one thing for sure is that when VIX hits a record high of bearish exposure, they’ll get squeezed at some point. And that’s exactly what happened last week when the VIX exploded higher. Whilst it may go on to mark the low of net exposure, take note that bullish bets on VIX remain on the side lines.


Related tags: Commodities Crude Oil Dollar Forex Euro Gold USD

Latest market news

EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:14 AM
Gold considers a bounce from key support, USD/JPY taps 145
Today 05:14 AM
The Week Ahead: RBA meeting, ISM surveys and Nonfarm payroll in focus
Today 02:12 AM
USD/JPY inches towards 145 as intervention risks rise
Yesterday 10:59 PM
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Quarter-End, 1.25 in Focus
Yesterday 06:48 PM
Bond yields rise spurring stronger Dollar
Yesterday 04:59 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Commodities articles

Research
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
By:
Matt Simpson
June 26, 2023 03:19 AM
    Quarry and various stones
    History of commodity markets
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    June 22, 2023 02:49 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, WTI Analysis: Commitment of traders report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 19, 2023 03:42 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        S&P 500, Gold Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 12th June 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 12, 2023 12:45 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.