Why can’t GBP/USD push higher?

October 12, 2021 8:02 PM
52 views
multiple currencies

The UK released its Claimant Count earlier today for September and showed a decline for the seventh straight month!  51,100 people stopped claiming unemployment benefits vs an expectation of -46,000 and August’s reading of -58,600.  A good reading should be good for the local currency, as it increases that chances of a tapering (less currency in the system) or an interest rate increase at the next meeting. 

Everything you need to know about the Bank of England

In addition, the news out of the UK has been positive since the weekend, yet GBP/USD can’t maintan a bid. Over the weekend, BOE member Saunders said that he’s concerned that a pickup in inflation from capacity pressures and higher pay growth “could become more persistent unless monetary policy responds”.  He also said that he “thinks it is appropriate that the markets have moved to pricing a significantly earlier path of tightening than they did previously.  In addition, BOE Governor Baily said there is potential for a very damaging period of inflation.  These comments sound as if a complete end to the BOE’s bond buying program, or even an interest rate increase, may happen at the BOE’s next meeting on November 4th.

 

Trade GBP/USD now:  Login or open a new account!

 

Given the Claimant Count Change and the positive comments from BOE board members, traders may expect the value of GBP/USD to be much higher.  The pair closed Friday at 1.3611 and is currently trading near 1.3600.  GBP/USD had been trading in a symmetrical triangle since July 20th, and finally broke lower on September 28th.  The pair spiked through the 50% retracement level from the low on September 24th,2020 to the highs of June 1st, near 1.3450 and bounced to resistance at the bottom trendline of the symmetrical triangle near 1.3600.  Price has been oscillating near this level since October 4th.

gbpusd daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, GBP/USD bounced from the lows was to 1.3673, which was resistance at the bottom trendline of the longer-term symmetrical triangle, as well as, the 50% retracement from the September 14th highs to the September 29th lows.  As mentioned above, the pair is currently oscillating around the 1.3600 level.  Horizontal support below is at 1.3532 and then the recent lows from September 29th at 1.3388.  Strong resistance is above at the October 11th highs of 1.3674, ahead of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the recently mentioned timeframe at 1.3722 and the 50-Day Moving Average of 1.3726.

gbpusd 240

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

There is information in price action (or lack of it) after news or data is released, and price doesn’t move in the direction one would expect.  If GBP/USD isn’t moving higher on positive news, one has to consider what will make it move higher?

Learn more about forex trading opportunities

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex GBP/USD BOE

Latest market news

Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
Today 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Today 12:54 PM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
Today 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Today 04:34 AM
BOE, RBA meetings on tap: The Week Ahead – 28th July 2023
Today 02:58 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

germany_04
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 07:28 AM
    Research
    USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 04:34 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Yesterday 07:31 AM
        AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 26, 2023 11:18 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.