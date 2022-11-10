Will US inflation be the next ‘hot beat’ on the dance floor?

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 10, 2022 2:00 AM
84 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The hottest beats on the dancefloor these days are inflation reports, with the vast majority of them beating expectations. So it makes me a little nervous that US inflation is expected to soften slightly – as markets have positioned themselves for it to do so. But that also presents opportunities for traders should it all turn to custard.

20221110cpicalendar 

We can take today’s inflation print as a proxy for Fed policy. Another hot report decreases the odds of a slower pace of Fed tightening, likely boosting the dollar whilst weighing on Wall Street, commodities and all other currencies. Whilst a softer inflation report keeps hopes alive that the big hikes are behind us and send the dollar lower.

 

And as we’re approaching a key US inflation report with a weaker dollar, on expectations of softer inflation and a Republican ‘red wave’ that isn’t – I suspect the path of least resistance is higher for USD. And that could easily send DXY back to 112. And with that comes weaker commodity currencies, euro, GBP and a higher USD/JPY.

20221110usCPI

 

US dollar index daily chart (DXY):

The US dollar index has held above a key support zone around 109.96, which comprises of the October 2002 high, October 2022 low and bullish trendline. A -bar bullish reversal has also formed to suggest a swing low is in place, and with it comes the potential to head back to the monthly pivot point just beneath 112. At this stage I am equally open for it to top out, roll over and break trend support as I am for it breaking back above 112. But for now, the near-term bias remains bullish whilst prices hold above this week’s low.

20221110dxyFX

 

AUD/USD daily chart:

The Aussie has more than handed back this week’s earlier gains, having found resistance around 65c. And that could mark the weekly high with a hotter-than-like US inflation report and send it back towards 63c. And likely quicker, should the Dems retain the Senate.

 

The euro has effectively move in lockstep with the Aussie, having pulled back from resistance just below 1.1000, with parity now coming to the rescue. I expect prices will chop around that milestone level without a new catalyst, with a hot CPI print likely to crash the euro through parity, or it becomes a springboard for prices if inflation actually manages to soften.

20221110audusdFX

 

USD/JPY daily chart:

USD/JPY is holding nicely above the 145.1 and looks ripe for a bounce, given its -4.5% retracement from its intervention high. That said, prices are currently pulling back from the 146.50 area – which markets last week’s area of heaviest trading volume - but that could allow some savvy bulls to enter at a more favourable price, in anticipation for its next leg higher. It may not take much of an inflation ‘beat’ to lift USD/JPY back to 148.

20221110usdjpyFX

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: Trade Ideas DXY USD AUD/USD USD/JPY

Latest market news

Nasdaq100 outlook: Stocks rise after core PCE cools further
Today 01:25 PM
AUD/USD outlook: Forex Friday
Today 11:54 AM
Earnings This Week: Sainsbury’s, AO World and Levi Strauss
Today 10:30 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:14 AM
Gold considers a bounce from key support, USD/JPY taps 145
Today 05:14 AM
The Week Ahead: RBA meeting, ISM surveys and Nonfarm payroll in focus
Today 02:12 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Congress building
Nasdaq100 outlook: Stocks rise after core PCE cools further
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 01:25 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    AUD/USD outlook: Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 11:54 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Today 07:14 AM
        Research
        Gold considers a bounce from key support, USD/JPY taps 145
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Today 05:14 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.