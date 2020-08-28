28 08 US PRE OPEN

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 28, 2020 8:07 AM
1 views
Wall Street sign with a building in background
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The S&P 500 Futures remains bullish after the S&P 500 extended its rally to a sixth straight session yesterday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 160 points (+0.6%) to 28492, while the Nasdaq 100 dropped 45 points (-0.4%) to 11926. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said they "will seek to achieve inflation that averages 2% over time", meaning that "following periods when inflation has been running below 2%, appropriate monetary policy will likely aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2% for some time."

Later today, the U.S. Commerce Department will report July personal spending (+1.5% on month expected), personal income (-0.4% on month expected) and wholesale inventories (-0.9% on month expected). The Market News International will release Chicago PMI for August (52.6 expected). The University of Michigan will publish final readings of August Consumer Sentiment Index (72.8 expected).

European indices are on the downside. The European Commission has reported Economic Confidence Index at 87.7 (vs 85.0 expected) and final readings of Consumer Confidence for August at -14.7 vs -15.0 in July. Germany's GfK Consumer Confidence Index for September was released at -1.8, below 1.0 expected. France's INSEE has posted final readings of 2Q GDP at -13.8% on year, as expected, and August CPI at +0.2% on year, vs +0.3% expected.

Asian indices closed mixed as the Hong Kong HSI and the Chinese CSI closed in the green when the Australian ASX and the Japanese Nikkei lost ground. The Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has announced his resignation due to health reasons. Official data also showed that Japan's Tokyo CPI grew 0.3% on year in August (+0.6% expected).

WTI Crude Oil futures are under pressure. Later today, Baker Hughes will report the oil rig counts for the U.S. and Canada. In the previous week, U.S. Crude Oil rigs fell from 176 to 172, the lowest since July 2005.

Gold rebounds on economic fears while the US dollar remains weak on low US rates outlook.

Gold rose 28.62 dollars (+1.48%) to 1958.16 dollars. The dollar index fell 0.65pt to 92.351.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Microsoft (MSFT), Wal-Mart (WMT): according to DowJones, TikTok would ask 30 billion dollars to sell its US operations. Still according to DowJones, Microsoft and Wal-Mart would be current frontrunner for the bid.


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Coca-Cola (KO), the soft drinks giant, unveiled "strategic steps to reorganize its business for future growth. As a result, Coca-Cola "announced a voluntary separation program".

HP (HPQ), a provider of computers, printers and printer supplies, was well oriented after hours after releasing quarterly earnings and FY forecasts that beat estimates.

Gap (GPS), a retailer of apparel, announced second quarter LPS of 0.17 dollar, lower than expected, vs an EPS of 0.63 dollar a year ago, on net sales of 3.3 billion dollars, above the consensus, down from 4.0 billion dollars a year earlier.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA), an operator of a chain of beauty retailers, posted second quarter adjusted EPS of 0.73 dollar, exceeding forecasts, down from 2.76 dollars last year, on net sales of 1.2 billion dollars, as expected, down from 1.7 billion dollars a year earlier. Share price soared in extended trading following that release.

Workday (WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, jumped after hours after releasing second quarter earnings that smashed estimates.

VMware (VMW), an industry leader in virtual machines for data center servers and computer desktops, unveiled second quarter adjusted EPS of 1.81 dollar, beating estimates, up from 1.60 dollar a year ago, on revenue of 2.9 billion dollars, just ahead of the consensus, up from 2.4 billion dollars a year earlier.

Dell Technologies (DELL), a computer technology company, reported second quarter adjusted EPS of 1.92 dollar, above the consensus, down from 2.15 dollars a year ago, on adjusted revenue of 22.8 billion dollars, higher than anticipated, down from 23.5 billion dollars a year earlier.
Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

Russell 2000, Oil and the Dollar lead markets
Today 04:29 PM
Arm IPO: Can Arm stock maintain or grow its premium valuation?
Today 04:15 PM
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY Bullish Outlooks Under Threat
Today 03:28 PM
EUR/USD outlook: ECB in dovish hike ahead of more central bank action next week
Today 01:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 14, 2023
Today 12:47 PM
ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
Today 12:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Circuit board
Arm IPO: Can Arm stock maintain or grow its premium valuation?
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 04:15 PM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 14, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 12:47 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      Today 12:30 PM
        Stock exchange building fascia
        Nikkei 225 breaks higher on tech gains. Nasdaq 100 next?
        By:
        David Scutt
        Today 05:11 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.