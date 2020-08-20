



On Thursday, U.S. stocks closed higher, as thewas pushed to another record close by gains in large-cap tech stocksand. Apple also became the first company with a market value of $2 trillion.Theadded 46 points (+0.17%) to 27739, and thewas up 10 points (+0.32%) to 3385.Nasdaq 100 Index: Daily ChartSources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewSoftware & Services (+1.77%), Technology Hardware & Equipment (+1.77%) and Media (+1.7%) sectors performed the best. Synopsys (SNPS +8.55%), L Brands (LB +3.86%) and Adobe Systems (ADBE +3.56%) were top gainers, while Estee Lauder (EL -6.7%) and Diamondback Energy (FANG -6.17%) lost the most.Approximately 60.2% (60.8% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 63.2% (71.3% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.The U.S. Labor Department reported thatfor the week ended August 15 (920,000 expected), and Continuing Claims declined to 14.844 million for the week ended August 8 (15.000 million expected). The Conference Board Leading Index increased 1.4% on month in July (+1.1% expected).Due later today are(August preliminary reading at 52.0 expected), and Services PMI (51.0 expected), and Existing Home Sales (a rise in annualized rate to 5.40 million units in July expected).European stocks returned to negative territory. Thefell 1.07%, Germany's DAX 30 dropped 1.14%, France's CAC 40 slid 1.33%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 1.61%.The benchmarkslipped to 0.644% from 0.685% Wednesday.rebounded $18.00 (+0.94%) to $1,947 an ounce, and spot silver gained 2.02% to $27.24 an ounce.U.S.(September) declined 0.8% to $42.58 a barrel.On the forex front, theeased 0.3% on day to 92.74, after a 0.8% rally in the prior session.gained 0.3% to 1.1867. Research firm Markit will release the eurozone's August Manufacturing PMI (52.7 expected) and Services PMI (54.5 expected) later in the day.bounced 0.9% to 1.3218. Later today, U.K. retail sales for July (+2.0% on month expected), Markit Manufacturing PMI (54.0 expected) and Services PMI (57.0 expected) for August will be reported.dropped 0.3% to 105.74. This morning, official data showed that Japan's national core CPI was flat on year in July (+0.1% expected).fell 0.3% to 1.3179. Investors will focus on Canada's June retail sales data due later today (+24.5% on month expected).Other commodity-linked currencies were mixed against the greenback.climbed 0.2% to 0.7196 whilelost 0.3% to 0.6535.